MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-08-04
546.47 USD   -0.37%
U.S. delays Minuteman III missile test amid tensions over Taiwan - WSJ

08/04/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Biden administration postponed a routine test launch of an Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing amid China's show of force near Taiwan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday https://on.wsj.com/3Stfn3y citing U.S. officials.

U.S. officials did not say how long the delay might last, but one said it might last 10 days, the report added. Pentagon officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)


All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
11:46aTAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY : missiles fired by China fly high and constitute no threat
RE
11:35aTaiwan says fired flares to drive away drones above Kinmen
RE
10:32aTaiwan scrambles jets as 22 Chinese fighters cross Taiwan Strait median line
RE
10:23aBEIJING CANNOT 'MANUFACTURE' A TAIWA : U.s.
RE
10:15aTAIWAN'S TSAI : We will not provoke but will defend ourselves
RE
10:06aJapan's Hayashi agrees with Blinken to condemn China missile launch -Kyodo
RE
09:22aWall Street Cautiously Higher Pre-Bell Amid Taiwan Risks
MT
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish