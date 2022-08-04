U.S. delays Minuteman III missile test amid tensions over Taiwan - WSJ

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Biden administration postponed a
routine test launch of an Air Force Minuteman III
intercontinental ballistic missile to avoid escalating tensions
with Beijing amid China's show of force near Taiwan, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Thursday https://on.wsj.com/3Stfn3y
citing U.S. officials.
U.S. officials did not say how long the delay might last,
but one said it might last 10 days, the report added. Pentagon
officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)