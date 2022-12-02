U.S. diplomat says China protests had effect in easing COVID curbs

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Protests in China against
the world's toughest COVID-19 restrictions are dying down
because they have had an effect, a top U.S. diplomat said on
Friday, as Beijing further eased testing and quarantine rules.
Anger over the curbs had fueled dozens of protests in more
than 20 cities in recent days in a show of civil disobedience
unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took
power in 2012.
While the easing of some measures appears to be an attempt
to appease the public, Chinese authorities have also begun to
seek out those who have been at the protests.
"I think we have seen the protests die down now in China,
and the reason they've died down is they actually had an
effect," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said at an
American University event in Washington.
"They are allowing people to quarantine in their homes as
opposed to quarantine in fever hospitals. They say they are
going to open step by step in this," Sherman said of Beijing's
response.
"Protests do matter," she said, adding that she recognized
China had used security forces to quash the demonstrations and
put protesters in jail.
On Monday, the White House said it backed the right of
people to protest peacefully in China but stopped short of
criticizing Beijing for its crackdown. U.S. Secretary of State
Antony Blinken told NBC News on Wednesday that such efforts by
governments to suppress protests were a "sign of weakness."
Sherman's comments came after two days of talks with
European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano
Sannino on China and Indo-Pacific issues, in which the two
expressed concerns about China's "provocations" toward
self-governed Taiwan.
Asked by students at the university event about the threat
of conflict between China and Taiwan, Sherman said war was
possible.
"I think war is potentially possible because Xi Jinping now
has absolute control in China," Sherman said.
"So our effort is to deter that. To urge China not to go in
that direction. But also to support Taiwan to have the means to
defend itself," she said.
Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has never
renounced the use of force to bring the island under its
control.
(Reporting by Michael Martina in Washington and Costas Pitas in
Los Angeles; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)