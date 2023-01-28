Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-27
547.78 USD    0.00%
11:07aU.S. four-star general warns of war with China in 2025
RE
01/27In Beijing's backyard, U.S. flexes military might
RE
01/27In Beijing's backyard, U.S. demonstrates its military might
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. four-star general warns of war with China in 2025

01/28/2023 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. demonstrates its military might in South China Sea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A four-star U.S. Air Force general said in a memo that his gut told him the United States would fight China in the next two years, comments that Pentagon officials said were not consistent with American military assessments.

"I hope I am wrong," General Mike Minihan, who heads the Air Mobility Command, wrote to the leadership of its roughly 110,000 members. "My gut tells me will fight in 2025."

The letter was dated Feb. 1 but had been sent out on Friday.

The general's views do not represent the Pentagon but show concern at the highest levels of the U.S. military over a possible attempt by China to exert control over Taiwan, which China claims as a territory. Both the United States and Taiwan will hold presidential elections in 2024, potentially creating an opportunity for China to take military action, Minihan wrote.

"These comments are not representative of the department's view on China," a U.S. defense official said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier this month he seriously doubted that ramped up Chinese military activities near the Taiwan Strait were a sign of an imminent invasion of the island by Beijing.

China has stepped up its diplomatic, military and economic pressure in recent years on the self-governed island to accept Beijing's rule. Taiwan's government says it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked.

Reuters reviewed a copy of Minihan's memo, which was first reported by NBC News.

In response to a request for comment, Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in a statement that military competition with China is a central challenge.

"Our focus remains on working alongside allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
11:07aU.S. four-star general warns of war with China in 2025
RE
01/27In Beijing's backyard, U.S. flexes military might
RE
01/27In Beijing's backyard, U.S. demonstrates its military might
RE
01/27Intel's 'historic collapse' sparks selloff in chip stocks
RE
01/27China Holiday Consumer Cheer Lifts Asian Stock Markets
MT
01/27CAE USA Secures Up to $49.7M Million Air Force Contract
MT
01/27Champion Building Materials to Conduct Annual Maintenance in Q1
MT
01/26Fortescue Reports Record December Quarter Iron-Ore Shipments
DJ
01/26What is a chip making tool?
RE
01/26Major Conflict Involving China Could Affect Energy Markets Significantly, Columbia Univ..
MT
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish