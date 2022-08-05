Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  03:03 2022-08-05 am EDT
561.45 USD   +2.74%
11:10aU.S. must rectify mistakes on Taiwan after Pelosi visit - Chinese Embassy official
RE
11:07aU.S. must rectify mistakes on Taiwan after Pelosi visit - Chinese Embassy official
RE
10:57aTAIWAN'S TSAI : Government 'certainly' can ensure people's safety
RE
U.S. must rectify mistakes on Taiwan after Pelosi visit - Chinese Embassy official

08/05/2022 | 11:07am EDT
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The only way out of the crisis in U.S.-Chinese relations triggered by a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is for the United States to immediately rectify its mistakes, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington said on Friday.

Jing Quan, a minister of the Chinese Embassy in the United States, referred to the White House protest to China's ambassador about Beijing's military actions since Pelosi's visit and said it was the United States that was threatening peace and stability.

"It is the U.S. side that is the troublemaker," he told reporters during briefing.

"The only way out of this crisis is that the U.S. side must take measures immediately to rectify its mistakes and eliminate the grave impact of Pelosi's visit."

He warned against escalating actions that jeopardize the longstanding U.S. one-China policy and said Washington should "avoid pushing China-U.S. relations down the dangerous track of conflict and confrontation."

(Reporting by Michael Martina and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
