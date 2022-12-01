Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  02:02 2022-12-01 am EST
544.58 USD   +2.09%
07:41aUK lawmakers Taiwan visit is "gross interference" in Chinese affairs -Chinese embassy
RE
07:24aInvinity Energy Systems Jumps 18% on Record Batteries Deal in Taiwan
MT
07:22aTaiwan’s TSMC to Make Higher-End Chips in US, Bloomberg Says
MT
UK lawmakers Taiwan visit is "gross interference" in Chinese affairs -Chinese embassy

12/01/2022 | 07:41am EST
Taiwan's National Day celebration, in Taipei

LONDON (Reuters) - A visit by a British parliamentary committee to Taiwan is a "flagrant violation" of the one-China principle and a "gross interference" in China's internal affairs, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain said in a statement on Thursday.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims.

The committee of British lawmakers said it would be meeting with President Tsai Ing-Wen and other senior officials during its visit.

"The Chinese side urges the UK side to abide by its commitment, stop any actions that violate the one-China principle, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs," the spokesperson said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Moves of the UK side that undermine China's interests will be met with forceful responses from the Chinese side."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish