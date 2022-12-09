Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  02:01 2022-12-09 am EST
530.38 USD   +1.64%
03:45aSaudi Arabia gathers China's Xi with Arab leaders in 'new era' of ties
RE
03:40aUS House passes defence bill with billions in Taiwan aid
AN
03:30aASE Technology Posts Lower Revenue in November
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

US House passes defence bill with billions in Taiwan aid

12/09/2022 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a defence spending bill that includes up to USD10 billion in military grant assistance for Taiwan and seeks to expedite arms sales to the island, drawing a rebuke from Beijing.

The National Defense Authorization Act for 2023 – which still requires Senate passage and the signature of President Joe Biden to become law – would authorise grant assistance for Taiwan of up to USD2 billion per year from 2023 through 2027.

The act also authorises Biden to provide Taiwan with up to USD1 billion per year in defence items from US stockpiles, or other services such as military training.

And it requires the secretaries of State and Defense to "prioritize and expedite the processing of requests from Taiwan under the Foreign Military Sales program."

The NDAA "will dramatically enhance the US' defense partnership with Taiwan," Senator Bob Menendez, the Foreign Relations Committee chair, said in a statement ahead of the bill's passage.

Beijing was "firmly opposed to the US using the National Defense Authorization Act to pass negative content related to China," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters after the bill was passed. 

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory – to be reunited one day by force, if necessary – and has become more bellicose toward the island under President Xi Jinping.

It has responded with growing anger to visits by Western politicians and staged huge military drills to protest US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan in August, sending tensions to the highest level in years.

source: AFP

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
03:45aSaudi Arabia gathers China's Xi with Arab leaders in 'new era' of ties
RE
03:40aUS House passes defence bill with billions in Taiwan aid
AN
03:30aASE Technology Posts Lower Revenue in November
MT
12/08Japan, Britain and Italy to build joint jet fighter
RE
12/08China’s Low Vaccination Rate Risks Reversal of Reopening, Natixis Says
MT
12/08New Zealand's Ardern hopes to lead trade mission to China once border controls allow
RE
12/08Yellen 'open' to visiting China, will seek deeper economic engagement
RE
12/08Republican Gallagher to lead new U.S. House China select committee
RE
12/08U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term
RE
12/08Apple supplier Foxconn pushed China to ease COVID curbs - WSJ
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish