TAIPEI, May 27 (Reuters) - Michael McCaul, the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Monday he had a sobering conversation with Taiwan's new president on threats the island faces.

McCaul, speaking at a press briefing, said the U.S. Congress is "strongly behind Taiwan and hopes things don't escalate over Taiwan". (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Tom Hogue)