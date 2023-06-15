STORY: Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang urged the United States to stop meddling in its affairs and harming its security in a call with Blinken on Wednesday, and said it should respect China's core concerns to arrest declining relations between the superpowers, China's foreign ministry said.

U.S. officials said Blinken would push to establish open communication channels to ensure competition with the Chinese does not spiral into conflict.

Blinken's long-delayed visit is aimed at stabilizing relations between the world's two largest economies and strategic rivals. Ties have deteriorated across the board and raised concerns they might one day clash militarily over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own,

The two sides are also at odds over trade, U.S. efforts to hold back China's semiconductor industry and human rights issues.

Having postponed a February trip after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over U.S. airspace, Blinken is set to become the highest-ranking U.S. government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Blinken is scheduled to travel to China and Britain between June 16 and June 21, the State Department said. Chinese state media said he was due to visit China on June 18-19.

The two sides did not say which Chinese officials Blinken would meet.