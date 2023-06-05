It was the second such encounter in recent days.
On May 26, a Chinese fighter jet carried out an "unnecessarily aggressive" maneuver near a U.S. military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace, according to the United States.
|08:59pm
STORY: The U.S. Navy on Sunday released a video of what it called an "unsafe interaction" in the Taiwan Strait, in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a U.S. destroyer.
