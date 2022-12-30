Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-12-30
503.34 USD   +0.41%
05:23pWHO seeks more data, regular updates from China on COVID situation
RE
05:01pWHO urges China to share specific data regularly on COVID situation
RE
04:47pWall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

WHO urges China to share specific data regularly on COVID situation

12/30/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Friday once again urged China's health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information on the COVID-19 situation in the country, as it continues to assess the latest surge in infections.

The agency has asked Chinese officials to share more genetic sequencing data, as well as data on hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations.

Official figures from China have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of the strict "zero-COVID" policy.

WHO has previously said that China may be struggling to keep a tally of COVID-19 infections.

The agency has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at its meeting of a technical advisory group scheduled for Jan. 3.

COVID infections have risen across China this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR testing on its population. The United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed COVID tests for travellers from China in response.

The United States has also attributed the recent change in its policy to the lack of information on COVID variants and concerns that the increased cases in China could result in the development of new variants of the virus.

Senior Chinese health officials exchanged views with the WHO on the new coronavirus via a video conference, China's National Health Commission said in a statement earlier on Friday.

Both sides exchanged views on the current epidemic situation, medical treatment, vaccination and other technical matters, the Chinese health authority said, adding that more technical exchanges would be held. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
05:23pWHO seeks more data, regular updates from China on COVID situation
RE
05:01pWHO urges China to share specific data regularly on COVID situation
RE
04:47pWall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
RE
04:26pChina arrivals to require negative Covid-19 test to enter UK
AN
04:00pWall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
RE
03:37pUK, France add to COVID restrictions on Chinese travellers
RE
09:02aSector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
08:40aBloom Energy to Install 10 Megawatts of Fuel Cells at Unimicron Plants in Taiwan
MT
08:28aU.S. dollar slips, still set for biggest annual gain since 2015
RE
07:44aAsia Week Ahead: China PMIs to Plunge Amid Surging Covid Infections, Dow..
MT
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish