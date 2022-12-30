WHO urges China to share specific data regularly on COVID situation

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on
Friday once again urged China's health officials to regularly
share specific and real-time information on the COVID-19
situation in the country, as it continues to assess the latest
surge in infections.
The agency has asked Chinese officials to share more
genetic sequencing data, as well as data on hospitalizations,
deaths and vaccinations.
Official figures from China have become an unreliable
guide as less testing is being done across the country following
the recent easing of the strict "zero-COVID" policy.
WHO has previously said that China may be struggling to
keep a tally of COVID-19 infections.
The agency has invited Chinese scientists to present
detailed data on viral sequencing at its meeting of a technical
advisory group scheduled for Jan. 3.
COVID infections have risen across China this month after
Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR
testing on its population. The United States, South Korea,
India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed COVID tests for
travellers from China in response.
The United States has also attributed the recent change in
its policy to the lack of information on COVID variants and
concerns that the increased cases in China could result in the
development of new variants of the virus.
Senior Chinese health officials exchanged views with the
WHO on the new coronavirus via a video conference, China's
National Health Commission said in a statement earlier on
Friday.
Both sides exchanged views on the current epidemic
situation, medical treatment, vaccination and other technical
matters, the Chinese health authority said, adding that more
technical exchanges would be held.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)