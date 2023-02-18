White House to hold talks with Taiwan officials in Washington - FT

TAIPEI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The White House will meet
senior Taiwan officials next week in Washington for talks meant
to be private to avoid an angry reaction from China, the
Financial Times reported on Saturday, at a time of heightened
tensions between Taipei and Beijing.
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and National Security Adviser
Wellington Koo will lead the delegation, the newspaper said,
citing five people familiar with the talks whom it did not name.
The Taiwanese team will meet U.S. Deputy National Security
Adviser Jon Finer and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman,
the FT said.
"I'm not able to comment on that and I'm not able to confirm
that," Wu told reporters in Taipei.
The United States, like most countries, has no formal
diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan but is its most
important arms seller and international supporter, to Beijing's
consistent anger.
The Pentagon's top China official, Deputy Assistant
Secretary of Defense Michael Chase, has arrived in Taiwan, two
sources familiar with matter said on Friday, beginning a visit
that could exacerbate Sino-U.S. strains.
China and the United States are involved in a bitter dispute
over the U.S. military's shooting down of what it called a
Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina this month.
China says the balloon was for monitoring weather.
China staged war games near Taiwan in August to express its
anger at a Taipei visit by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,
and Chinese military activities near the island have continued
on an almost daily basis.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei and Rishabh Jaiswal in
Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)