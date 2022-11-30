Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-11-30
533.41 USD   +1.24%
12:37pYellen says U.S. firms should be mindful of China-Taiwan geopolitical risks
RE
05:51aChina Reopening Hopes Boost Most Asian Stock Markets
MT
05:03aReport warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government support
RE
Yellen says U.S. firms should be mindful of China-Taiwan geopolitical risks

11/30/2022 | 12:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: DealBook Summit in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China's threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns.

Yellen told the New York Times Dealbook Summit in New York that the Biden administration has made clear that it respects Beijing's "one China" policy, but it was "extremely important" to maintain a peaceful relationship between China and Taiwan and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Asked what would happen to American businesses if China made good on longstanding threats to seize control of Taiwan by force, Yellen said: "So this is something that certainly we would not want to see happen. But we are seeing a range of geopolitical risks rise to prominence, and it's appropriate for American businesses to be thinking about what those risks are."

U.S. companies are beginning to think about such supply chain risks more seriously, including over Taiwan and Chinese practices that have raised national security concerns, Yellen said.

The U.S. Treasury chief has recently encouraged the diversification of supply chains away from China to market-oriented democracies such as India, a concept she has dubbed "friend-shoring."

But she said continued strong business ties between the United States and China were important for the global economy. Yellen met with China's central bank governor two weeks ago at the G20 summit in Indonesia in her first in-person engagement with a high ranking Chinese economic official, and said she is hoping for more frequent engagement between the world's two largest economies.

"I expect, certainly hope and expect that there will continue to be very strong ties between China and the United States when it comes to mutually beneficial trade and investment," Yellen told the DealBook summit. It would not be beneficial "either to United States or to China or to the global economy to see that erode."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
