STORY: During meetings in Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday urged closer communication between China and the United States to improve economic decision-making, and challenged China to join global initiatives to help poorer nations address climate change.

"Climate change is at the top of the list of global challenges, and the United States and China must work together to address this existential threat."

Yellen's visit through Sunday is Washington's latest attempt to repair some ties between the world's two biggest economies, battered over issues from Taiwan to technology.

Despite bilateral tensions, Yellen pointed out that record high trade last year between the two countries showed there was "ample room" to engage in trade and investment.

"As the world's two largest emitters of greenhouse gases and the largest investors in renewable energy, we have both a joint responsibility - and ability - to lead the way."

Yellen told Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng it was critical to focus on areas of common interest and address disagreements through dialogue.

"This communication can help both sides more fully understand the global economic outlook..."

Chinese state media described the meeting as "in-depth, candid and pragmatic."

But while the talks were "constructive," the Chinese side expressed concern about U.S. sanctions and restrictive measures against China, according to its state-run news agency.

Yellen told a group of female economists on Saturday that she was in Beijing at a critical time because she and President Joe Biden believe it is in the countries' best interests to put the relationship on a 'better' track.