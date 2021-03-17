Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

(Adds quote in paragraph 5)
WASHINGTON/BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - The United States
will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on
Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first
face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two
rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.
Beijing has called for a reset to ties, now at their lowest
in decades, but Washington has said the Alaska talks will be a
one-off, and any future engagement depends on China improving
its behavior.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security
adviser Jake Sullivan will meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi
and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of visits to
allies Japan and South Korea aimed at emphasizing the U.S.
commitment to the Indo-Pacific in the face of Beijing's rise.
Blinken blasted China on Wednesday for its aggression while
in Japan, and urged South Korea to work with the United States
to prevent a "dangerous erosion of democracy" in the region.
"China is using coercion and aggression to systematically
erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse
human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims
in the South China Sea that violate international law," Blinken
said at the start of a meeting with South Korean Foreign
Minister Chung Eui-yong.
It was a measure of the bluntness that has come to mark the
U.S. posture toward Beijing under Biden, as the world's two
largest economies search for a semblance of stable ground on
which to base ties, after they sank under former President
Donald Trump.
The Anchorage meeting – the first high-level face-to-face
exchange since June when Blinken's predecessor, Mike Pompeo,
held a frosty meeting with Yang in Hawaii – is likely to be
short on diplomatic niceties, and outcomes.
Due to COVID restrictions, there are no plans for a shared
meal, which had been a feature of recent exchanges. And there
are indications that the two sides have divergent expectations.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has referred
to the talks as a "high-level strategic dialogue".
China hopes the meeting will help set a broad framework for
resuming engagement, rather than resolve specific issues, a
person in Beijing familiar with planning for the talks told
Reuters.
But Biden officials have been explicit that Alaska is not a
return to regular dialogue, which under previous administrations
did little to resolve Washington's concerns with Beijing.
"We expect that there are parts of the conversation that
could be difficult," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told
reporters.
A senior U.S. administration official said at a briefing
that Washington would be looking at "deeds, not words" if
Beijing wanted to change the tone of the relationship.
'FIRST ROUND OF A BOXING MATCH'
On paper, at least, the context for bilateral relations has
changed for Beijing since Trump, with his go-it-alone "America
First" foreign policy. Biden has pledged to restore American
alliances, and its partners appear ready to oblige.
The United States, Japan, India and Australia last week held
a leaders' summit, pledging to cooperate on maritime, cyber, and
economic security, issues vital to the four democracies in the
face of challenges from China.
And the Biden administration has embarked on a "Europe
roadshow", what U.S. officials have been calling daily
engagement with Europe on issues including China's rise.
Evan Medeiros, an Asia specialist in the Obama
administration who now teaches at Georgetown University, called
the Alaska talks "the first round of a boxing match" that was
unlikely to resolve any major issues, but could lower the chance
of future miscalculations between the rivals.
"I think it's largely going to be an airing of grievances on
both sides," Medeiros said.
ON U.S. SOIL
Sullivan told reporters last week he did not expect Trump's
Phase 1 trade deal, or details on tariffs or export controls, to
be a major topic in Alaska, and noted many of the economic
specialists needed to reach detailed agreements would be absent.
Sullivan said the United States would use the meeting to
convey to China its strategic intention and concerns with
China's actions, including the rollback of democracy in Hong
Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, strains across the Taiwan
Strait, economic coercion over Australia, and harassment in
waters disputed with Japan around the Senkaku Islands.
Those are areas where Beijing says Washington should not
meddle.
Biden officials have said it was important to them that
their first high-level contact with China happen in the United
States, with Alaska a symbolic reference to the country's
enduring Pacific power.
It will be the second consecutive time in less than a year
that Yang has flown to U.S. soil. Despite this gesture, seen by
Chinese observers as a sign of Beijing's goodwill, there appears
little hope, on both sides, for breakthroughs.
"Even if there is some initial cooperation on concrete
matters like climate change, the positive effect of that is
insignificant in the face of relations marked by competition and
confrontation on all fronts," Shi Yinhong a professor at Renmin
University in Beijing told Reuters.
