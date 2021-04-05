Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  MSCI  >  MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD)       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan rescuers work to bring out last body from wrecked train

04/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, April 5 (Reuters) - Taiwanese rescuers were trying on Monday to retrieve the last body of a passenger from wreckage of a deadly train crash last week, as the government said five of the eight carriages had now been removed.

Fifty people have been confirmed dead after a packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck near the eastern city of Hualien on Friday, causing it to derail and the front end to crumple. It was the island's worst rail accident in seven decades.

The truck had slid down a sloping road from a building site onto the tracks just outside a tunnel. Officials suspect the truck's brakes were not properly applied and are investigating the manager of the site.

Hualien's fire department said that the remaining body was trapped under a 15-tonne train bogie. It did not provide details on the identity of the passenger.

"The rescue is difficult, and we are currently discussing how to overcome these difficulties, so the time it takes may be delayed," the department said.

The government said the fifth carriage had been removed, with the other three expected to be extracted by Tuesday.

Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung said late on Sunday that he took responsibility for the accident and would step down once initial rescue and recovery work was complete.

Premier Su Tseng-chang on Monday welcomed Lin's "responsible attitude".

"However, rescue and re-opening work are the most important things at this stage. As for the issue of follow-up responsibilities, it has not yet been discussed," he told reporters in Taipei.

The victims include two Americans and one French national.

Taiwan's government has promised compensation and said it would do everything it could to help survivors and their relatives, including coordinating public donations.

The presidential office said President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President William Lai and Su had all donated a month's salary.

The damaged section of the track is not expected to reopen until April 20 at the earliest, though rail traffic continues on a parallel track that runs through another tunnel and was not affected by the accident.

The crash occurred at the start of a long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day, when people return home to tend to family graves.

Taiwan's worst train crash was in 1948, when 64 people are estimated to have died in a fire. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD)
04/04Taiwan rescuers work to bring out last body from wrecked train
RE
04/03Taiwan releases train crash suspect on bond, prosecutors lodge appeal
RE
04/02Taiwan prosecutors seek to detain suspect in deadly train crash
RE
04/02H&M Summoned by Chinese Authorities Over Mapping Issue
DJ
04/02MARKET CHATTER : Taiwan Opens Travel Bubble with Palau
MT
04/02MARKET CHATTER : Infortrend Technology Rolls Out Integrated Computing Storage Sy..
MT
04/02MARKET CHATTER : Evergreen Marine to Continue Using Megaships Despite Suez Canal..
MT
04/02MARKET CHATTER : Taiwan Semiconductor to Invest $100 Billion in Three Years to E..
MT
04/01UPDATE 14-Train crash kills 50 in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades
RE
04/01History for S&P 500 with first close above 4,000
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ