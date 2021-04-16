Taiwan says U.S. understood its 'special' situation in currency report

TAIPEI, April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. decision not to brand
Taiwan a currency manipulator was a reflection of the effective
communication between the two sides and Washington understanding
the island's "special" economic situation, a Taiwanese central
bank official said on Friday.
The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday said Taiwan,
along with Switzerland and Vietnam, tripped its thresholds for
possible currency manipulation under a 2015 trade law. But it
refrained from formally labelling them as manipulators, citing
insufficient evidence under a separate law.
Taiwan's tech-focused exports have soared during the
COVID-19 pandemic due to global demand for laptops, tablets and
other equipment to support the work-from-home boom.
The central official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
told Reuters that a rise in U.S. demand for Taiwan's goods over
the past year had led to the island's yawning trade surplus with
the United States, while U.S. quantitative easing had caused
large inflows of capital, the official added.
"This is a special situation, and the U.S. side was able to
accept our suggestions," he said. "For the sake of financial and
currency stability the central bank cannot but enter the
market."
The official said the fact that the U.S. Treasury did not
call them a currency manipulator showed that Taiwan continued to
communicate effectively with the United States.
The Taiwan dollar's 5.6% gain against the greenback
last year was among the strongest in Asia and it is still a
strong outperformer this year, remaining near a 23-year high.
The central bank said it intervened to the extent of $39.1
billion last year as it stepped up efforts in November and
December to "avoid serious disorder".
Taiwan's case is complicated further by geopolitical
pressures, including heightened military tensions with China,
and the island's position as a major exporter of semiconductors
that are needed to help ease a supply shortage for U.S.
manufacturers.
Taiwan was last formally labelled a currency manipulator by
the United States in December 1992. It was put back on the
monitoring list in 2020.
(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing
by Catherine Evans and Pravin Char)