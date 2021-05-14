Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan universities shift online, museums shut in battle with COVID-19

05/14/2021 | 09:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, May 15 (Reuters) - Major universities in northern Taiwan are shifting to online learning and some museums will shut as the island grapples with a rare spike in domestic COVID-19 infections, taking urgent measures to stop the spread.

Although Taiwan has just 1,290 cases, most of them imported from abroad, among a population of about 24 million, a recent small rise in community transmissions has spooked residents used to life carrying on as normal, despite the global pandemic.

Though the government has not yet raised the alert level, which could cause the closure of shops selling non-essential items and severely limit gatherings, other curbs are being stepped up, especially in Taipei, the capital.

Late on Friday, several universities, including the elite National Taiwan University, said they would immediately switch to remote learning, telling students to stay away from campuses.

"As COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc, please be reminded to wear a mask at all times when you go out, wash hands frequently, and keep appropriate social distancing," National Taiwan University said in a statement.

The Taipei Fine Arts Museum, where people have queued for a hugely popular exhibition by Japanese artist Shiota Chiharu opened this month, said it would close from Saturday to comply with the city's prevention rules.

"The re-opening date will be announced according to the epidemic situation and city regulations," it said.

Taipei's National Palace Museum, home to one of the world's best and most extensive collections of Chinese art, said it too would close from Saturday.

The current cluster of infections has centred on the north and Taipei, but cases have also cropped up elsewhere, such as the major southern port city of Kaohsiung.

Its mayor, Chen Chi-mai, said authorities would disinfect wide range of public spaces, including the night markets that are usually a big draw for hungry tourists.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD)
05/14MODERNA  : Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases
RE
05/14Taiwan universities shift online, museums shut in battle with COVID-19
RE
05/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally but Remain Poised for Weekly Losses
DJ
05/14EXCLUSIVE : TSMC looks to double down on U.S. chip factories as talks in Europe ..
RE
05/14MARKET CHATTER : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Reportedly to Choose US ..
MT
05/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks on Track to End Turbulent Week With Gains
DJ
05/14Equities Poised for Stronger Session as US Futures Climb Pre-Bell; Europe, As..
MT
05/14TAIWAN LIPOSOME  : Earnings Flash (TLC) TLC Posts Q1 Loss $-0.08
MT
05/14Wall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Up
MT
05/14Asian Stock Markets Rebound From Thursday Sell-Off Led by Tokyo
MT
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish