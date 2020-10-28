Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ 100    NDX

NASDAQ 100

(NDX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/27 05:15:59 pm
11598.945265 PTS   +0.82%
Pre-market
-0.68%
11520.21 PTS
03:26aNasdaq 100 futures fall 0.7%
RE
03:26aS&p 500 futures extend losses, last down 1% at three-week low, dow jones futures down 1.2%
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
NASDAQ 100 FUTURES FALL 0.7%

10/28/2020 | 03:26am EDT

NASDAQ 100 FUTURES FALL 0.7%


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.80% 27463.19 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
NASDAQ 100 0.82% 11598.945265 Delayed Quote.31.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.64% 11431.350522 Delayed Quote.26.60%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3390.68 Delayed Quote.4.95%
Chart NASDAQ 100
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ 100
XILINX, INC. 124.35 Delayed Quote.8.56%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 538.99 Delayed Quote.4.09%
PINDUODUO INC. 90.31 Delayed Quote.3.90%
IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC. 443.16 Delayed Quote.3.31%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3286.33 Delayed Quote.2.47%
ULTA BEAUTY 213.38 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. 119.47 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 95.07 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 78.88 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
DEXCOM, INC. 380.63 Delayed Quote.-8.94%
