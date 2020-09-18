Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ 100    NDX

NASDAQ 100

(NDX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Down As Rotation Out Of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Shares of technology companies fell as a rotation out of the sector continued.

After a seemingly unstoppable rise since March, "mega cap" tech stocks have fallen sharply this month, with the Nasdaq 100 on pace for its largest monthly decline since the financial crisis.

The speculation in tech stocks has been reminiscent of the late 90s, said one strategist.

"There was this cultlike fervor and again it was something akin to you couldn't fight it because the market kept going up," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"And that fear of missing out ultimately grabbed most people because you wound up looking foolish as you watched people making so much money."

The Commerce Department ordered that U.S. downloads of TikTok and fellow Chinese app WeChat cease after Sunday night. WeChat also will be banned from processing payments and using U.S.-based web-hosting and content-delivery services at that point as well as from using its "constituent code" within the country's borders.

The orders followed efforts from Oracle and others to strike a deal to buy the U.S. operations of video-sharing app TikTok.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.88% 27657.42 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
NASDAQ 100 -1.30% 10936.982393 Delayed Quote.28.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.07% 10793.28193 Delayed Quote.21.60%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -0.64% 68.15 Delayed Quote.-26.83%
S&P 500 -1.12% 3319.47 Delayed Quote.4.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NASDAQ 100
05:36p'Nasdaq whale' closes more large options trades
RE
05:25pTech Down As Rotation Out Of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Week Lower as S&P 500 Dragged Down by..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNasdaq, S&P 500 fall for third straight week
RE
04:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Week Lower as S&P 500 Dragged Down by..
DJ
04:51pWall Street posts third week of declines as tech slide drags on
RE
04:46pWall Street posts third week of declines as tech slide drags on
RE
04:16pEquities sink on virus angst, Fed aftermath; gold, yen rise
RE
04:04pFor the week, on an unofficial basis, the s&p 500 fell 0.65%, the dow slipped..
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ 100
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ 100
TESLA, INC. 442.15 Delayed Quote.4.42%
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. 180.94 Delayed Quote.3.01%
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. 998.06 Delayed Quote.1.83%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 80.09 Delayed Quote.1.68%
COPART, INC. 103.66 Delayed Quote.1.38%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 36.97 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
QUALCOMM, INC. 110.69 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. 655.57 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
INCYTE CORPORATION 86.79 Delayed Quote.-4.01%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC. 99.88 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group