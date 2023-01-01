Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:15 2022-12-30 pm EST
290.69 PTS   -0.07%
03:47pAfter years, private vehicles start crossing Colombia-Venezuela border again
RE
02:57pVenezuela and Colombia fully reopen shared border
RE
2022Digital360 grows again in Latam by taking over Argentina's Ycon
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

After years, private vehicles start crossing Colombia-Venezuela border again

01/01/2023 | 03:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Venezuela and Colombia reopen completely the border at the Coronel Atanasio Girardot binational bridge in Urena

URENA, Venezuela (Reuters) - Private vehicles started crossing between Colombia and Venezuela for the first time in years on Sunday, marking the total opening of the shared border, in addition to cargo and people that have been transiting.

The full opening of the common border follows years of tense relations between the two countries that have eased after Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist, took office in August last year.

German Umana, Colombia's commerce minister, told reporters at the crossing that the move would be positive for the economies and societies of both countries.

"We will never allow it again," Umana said in reference to closure of the border.

Late last year, Colombian and Venezuelan authorities authorized the opening of the crossing on the Atanasio Girardot bridge, known as Tienditas, the western Venezuelan border state Tachira state.

(Reporting by Anggy Polanco in Urena; Additonal reporting by Mayela Armas in Caracas; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NASDAQ COLOMBIA
03:47pAfter years, private vehicles start crossing Colombia-Venezuela border again
RE
02:57pVenezuela and Colombia fully reopen shared border
RE
2022Digital360 grows again in Latam by taking over Argentina's Ycon
AN
2022Gem miner Fura says ore stolen during trespassing at Colombia operation
RE
2022Colombian peso fell 20.9% during 2022
RE
2022U.S. Treasury says consumer leases can qualify for EV tax credits
RE
2022Rugby Resources Falls 6% as Says Paused Drilling at Cobrasco Project, 'Actively Pursuin..
MT
2022Outcrop Silver & Gold Highlights Results from 2 Additional Core Holes in Las Maras Shoo..
MT
2022Rugby Resources Says Paused Drilling at Cobrasco Project in Colombia, 'Actively Pursuin..
MT
2022Latam M&A expected to recover in 2023, IPOs may take longer
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Colombia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish