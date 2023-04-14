Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:16:25 2023-04-14 pm EDT
301.60 PTS   +1.28%
05:21pBiden to host Colombian President Petro on April 20 -White House
RE
04:38pColombian green, benchmark bonds likely this year -finance minister
RE
07:01aSweden, Colombia interested in Embraer's KC-390, says Brazilian minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden to host Colombian President Petro on April 20 -White House

04/14/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden exits Marine One

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will host a bilateral meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Friday.

"I am grateful to President Biden for his invitation," Petro said on Twitter. "It is a key moment to strengthen the relationship and mutual cooperation between both countries, not just in the fight against drug trafficking but in the protection of the Amazon, on climate change and on rural development."

The meeting will take place in Washington on April 20.

Petro has promised to end Colombia's six-decade conflict, which has killed at least 450,000 people, through peace deals or surrender agreements with leftist rebels, crime groups founded by former right-wing paramilitaries and gangs.

Petro, who took office last year, has derided the U.S.-led war on drugs as a failure and called for a new international approach.

Colombia's attorney general, who is critical of Petro's policies, has said the country risks losing U.S. support because of rising coca output and a the bill to allow criminal gangs to surrender in exchange for lesser sentences.

Colombia's potential cocaine output rose 14% to 1,400 metric tons in 2021 and the area sown with coca shot up 43% to 204,000 hectares (500,000 acres), the UN said in an annual report last year.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington and Julia Symmes Cobb in Bogota; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NASDAQ COLOMBIA
05:21pBiden to host Colombian President Petro on April 20 -White House
RE
04:38pColombian green, benchmark bonds likely this year -finance minister
RE
07:01aSweden, Colombia interested in Embraer's KC-390, says Brazilian minister
RE
07:00aArrow Exploration hails spudding of RCE-5 well in Colombia
AN
05:29aCrude Oil Price Rally Hits Wall Amid Busy Week for Energy Traders, OANDA Analyst Says
MT
04/13BeiGene Opens Office in Brazil
MT
04/13Tower One Wireless Reports Completion of 12 Towers in March
MT
04/13Exclusive-Colombian armed groups and gangs have 17,600 members, intelligence reports fi..
RE
04/12Saab eyes Colombia, Peru as potential Gripen clients amid Latam push
RE
04/12Gran Tierra Energy Gains 2% As Details Contract Agreement For Suroriente Block
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Colombia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer