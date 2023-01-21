Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:15:59 2023-01-20 pm EST
312.34 PTS   +1.81%
04:05pColombia, ELN rebels to resume peace talks in Mexico in February
RE
01/20Accused Colombian cartel leader Otoniel to change plea in U.S. drug case
RE
01/20U.S. accounting watchdog faces lawsuit over its 'secretive' disciplinary process
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Colombia, ELN rebels to resume peace talks in Mexico in February

01/21/2023 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Colombia's government negotiators and National Liberation Army (ELN) members hold a news conference, in Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group said on Saturday they will resume peace talks in Mexico next month, overcoming a recent impasse after the government recently declared and then called off a bilateral ceasefire.

There was a first cycle of talks last year in Caracas to end the guerrillas' part in nearly six decades of war.

The about-face on the ceasefire came after ELN said it had not agreed to it. The government blamed a misunderstanding of the ELN's position.

Both sides held an emergency meeting in Caracas this week and agreed to hold the second round of negotiations on Feb. 13 in Mexico, one of the guarantor nations for the talks along with Norway, Venezuela, Cuba and Chile.

"In said cycle, the issue of society's participation in peace building will be addressed. At the same time, a bilateral ceasefire will begin to be discussed and agreed upon," said a statement issued following the emergency meeting.

Colombia and the ELN said they would jointly examine progress in implementing agreements reached during the first cycle of talks and agreed to keep communication channels open even when not at the negotiating table.

For the ceasefire to work, "you have to agree on the rules of the game and protocols, and these protocols in turn cover the armed forces and the ELN. That will take time," said Pablo Beltran, head of the ELN delegation.

Beltran said he hopes to advance "substantially in the agreement" at the next meeting in Mexico.

The government has said ceasefires remain in force with another four groups: two dissident groups founded by former FARC rebels and crime gangs the Clan del Golfo and Self-Defenses of the Sierra Nevada.

President Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 urban guerrilla group and who took office last year, has pledged to seek peace agreements or surrender deals with armed groups of all stripes.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas in Caracas and Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota; Additional reporting by Johnny Carvajal; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Mayela Armas and Luis Jaime Acosta


© Reuters 2023
All news about NASDAQ COLOMBIA
04:05pColombia, ELN rebels to resume peace talks in Mexico in February
RE
01/20Accused Colombian cartel leader Otoniel to change plea in U.S. drug case
RE
01/20U.S. accounting watchdog faces lawsuit over its 'secretive' disciplinary process
RE
01/20Colombia central bank to raise rate to 13%
RE
01/20Davos 2023: World Bank: Zambia needs 'desperate' debt relief under challengin..
RE
01/20Model no more? Turkey's energy transition reversed ..
RE
01/19Colombia will resume merger process of Avianca and Viva airlines
RE
01/19Chile's LATAM airline sees 2023 revenue taking off, up at least 15%
RE
01/19Model no more? Turkey's energy transition reversed ..
RE
01/19Colombia will resume merger process of Avianca and Viva airlines
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Colombia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish