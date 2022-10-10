Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  02:44 2022-10-10 pm EDT
274.28 PTS   -0.65%
01:50pColombia appeals in WTO frozen fries dispute with EU
RE
04:08aColombia to keep fighting drugs, criminal groups amid drive for total peace
RE
10/09Colombian police help fix homes wrecked by storm Julia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Colombia appeals in WTO frozen fries dispute with EU

10/10/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo is pictured on the WTO in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - Colombia launched an appeal on Monday against a finding largely backing the European Union in a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute over import tariffs on frozen fries from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

The Geneva-based trade body said this would lead to the first proceedings before a multi-party arbitration system set up in response to United States' crippling of the WTO's own appeals body.

A WTO panel had earlier found that Colombia had made a series of errors in its determination that the EU frozen fries were being dumped.

Colombia imposed anti-dumping duties of between 3% and 8% on frozen fries in November 2018 after complaining that the prices of these imports were artificially low.

Although small in monetary terms - the EU as a whole exports just 19 million euros ($18.43 million) of frozen fries to Colombia per year - the dispute holds symbolic importance particularly for Belgium, which argues that it invented the "French" fry.

The duties affected 85% of EU exports of frozen fries to Colombia.

($1 = 1.0309 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray and Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Rachel More and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NASDAQ COLOMBIA
01:50pColombia appeals in WTO frozen fries dispute with EU
RE
04:08aColombia to keep fighting drugs, criminal groups amid drive for total peace
RE
10/09Colombian police help fix homes wrecked by storm Julia
RE
10/06Former Colombian finance ministers criticize Petro comments on central bank
RE
10/06Latin America's left raises pressure on Venezuela's Guaido at OAS
RE
10/06Polish zloty slides on c.bank uncertainty; Latam currencies fall
RE
10/06Collective Mining Surges 15% as Drills Highest-Grade Interval To Date At Apollo Target
MT
10/06Colombia's 2022 coffee output could hit lowest since 2014
RE
10/06Collective Mining Drills Highest-Grade Interval To Date At Apollo Target
MT
10/06Loop Energy Adds Two New Customers Developing Hydrogen-Electric Trucks
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Colombia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish