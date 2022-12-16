Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  03:04 2022-12-16 pm EST
277.69 PTS   +0.13%
02:13pTEXT-Colombian central bank statement on interest rate decision
RE
02:13pColombia central bank board hikes interest rate to a 23-year high
RE
01:12pColombia central bank hikes benchmark rate to 12% in majority decision
RE
Summary 
Summary

Colombia central bank board hikes interest rate to a 23-year high

12/16/2022 | 02:13pm EST
BOGOTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 12% on Friday, a 23-year high, as expected by analyst forecasts and in line with monetary policy authorities around the world who are trying to combat high inflation.

The decision was backed by four of the seven members, the central bank said in a statement with one backing a rise of 125 basis points and another voting for a rise of 25 basis points.

A Reuters poll earlier this week found that 13 out of 14 market analysts expect the central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 12% this month. Just one forecast a hike of 50 basis points to 11.5%.

"The board of directors will continue with a monetary policy adjustment process that will lead inflation to its target of 3% in the medium term, with sustainable economic growth bank manager Leonardo Villar said when reading a statement.

"To this end, (the board) will adopt the decisions it deems necessary based on the new information available," he added.

The decision takes the bank's benchmark interest rate to its highest level since December 1999, having risen 1,025 basis points since the upward rate cycle began in September last year.

The bank expects Colombia's economic growth to hit 8% this year, before decelerating to 0.5% in 2023.

The market analysts expect the bank will raise the rate again in January after consumer price growth surprised upwards last month, pushing 12-month inflation to 12.53%, its highest level since March 1999.

According to analyst forecasts, the benchmark interest rate could finish 2023 at 9.75%, before falling to 6.25% at the end of 2024. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Leslie Adler and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
