Colombia central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 9%

BOGOTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board
raised the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 9%, in
line with market expectations, on Friday, taking the rate to its
highest level since February 2009, as it continues hikes in
response to persistent inflation pressures.
The board was divided on how sharply to increase the rate,
with six policymakers backing the 150-point increase, while one
voted for a more dovish 100 basis-point uptick.
Ten out of 14 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the
central bank would increase the benchmark interest rate by 150
basis points.
The bank's technical team also raised its 2022 growth
estimate for Colombia to 6.9%, from 6.3% previously.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra
Writing by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Chris Reese)