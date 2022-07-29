Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NASDAQ Colombia
  News
  Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  02:55 2022-07-29 pm EDT
321.46 PTS   +0.52%
02:05pColombia central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 9%
RE
10:49aColombia July inflation forecast ever closer to double digits
RE
09:59aEcopetrol Discovers Deepwater Gas Accumulation in Colombia
MT
Summary 
Summary

Colombia central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 9%

07/29/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
BOGOTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 9%, in line with market expectations, on Friday, taking the rate to its highest level since February 2009, as it continues hikes in response to persistent inflation pressures.

The board was divided on how sharply to increase the rate, with six policymakers backing the 150-point increase, while one voted for a more dovish 100 basis-point uptick.

Ten out of 14 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the central bank would increase the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points.

The bank's technical team also raised its 2022 growth estimate for Colombia to 6.9%, from 6.3% previously. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
