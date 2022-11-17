Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  11:10 2022-11-17 am EST
271.10 PTS   -1.23%
Colombia finance minister opens door to international financing
RE
Austrian banker fights extradition to U.S. on money laundering charges
RE
Nu Holdings Shares Rise on 3Q Revenue, Earnings Beats
DJ
Colombia finance minister opens door to international financing

11/17/2022 | 10:47am EST
BOGOTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Colombia Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo on Thursday opened the door to possible financing in international markets for the Andean country, if the recent trend in falling borrowing costs continues.

The South American country has already met its targeted debt level in foreign and local markets this year.

Ocampo had previously shut down the possibility of looking for financing in international markets in recent months due to the high costs of debt caused by rising interest rates worldwide, saying Colombia would focus on multilateral banking instead.

"If this trend (of decreasing international financing costs) continues, as we have seen in recent days, the possibility of going to the private international market will also be open for the government," Ocampo said at a forum in Bogota.

At the same time Ocampo attributed exchange rate movements - where Colombia's peso has depreciated strongly in the last three days - to high levels of market speculation.

"Last week we had the best performance in Latin America. We hope that this will level out, but this week we are again seeing a lot of speculation in exchange rates," he said.

Colombia's peso depreciated 2.04% in early business hours on Thursday, to 5,051 units per dollar, compared to Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
10:47aColombia finance minister opens door to international financing
RE
11/16Austrian banker fights extradition to U.S. on money laundering charges
RE
11/15Nu Holdings Shares Rise on 3Q Revenue, Earnings Beats
DJ
11/15Colombia economy grew 7% in Q3, beating expectations
RE
11/15'Brazil is back' at COP27 as Lula meets US, Chinese climate envoys
RE
11/15Lula's COP27 visit seen as restoring Brazil's climate credibility
RE
11/14Buffett-backed Nubank's revenue surges on robust customer growth
RE
11/14Sea Ltd laid off 10% of workforce over past six months - The Information
RE
11/14TikTok Moderator Teleperformance Secures Meeting With Colombian Authorities Amid Labor ..
MT
11/14Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gains in a start to data-heavy week; Roche slides
RE
