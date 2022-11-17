Colombia finance minister opens door to international financing

BOGOTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Colombia Finance Minister
Jose Antonio Ocampo on Thursday opened the door to possible
financing in international markets for the Andean country, if
the recent trend in falling borrowing costs continues.
The South American country has already met its targeted debt
level in foreign and local markets this year.
Ocampo had previously shut down the possibility of looking
for financing in international markets in recent months due to
the high costs of debt caused by rising interest rates
worldwide, saying Colombia would focus on multilateral banking
instead.
"If this trend (of decreasing international financing costs)
continues, as we have seen in recent days, the possibility of
going to the private international market will also be open for
the government," Ocampo said at a forum in Bogota.
At the same time Ocampo attributed exchange rate movements -
where Colombia's peso has depreciated strongly in the last three
days - to high levels of market speculation.
"Last week we had the best performance in Latin America. We
hope that this will level out, but this week we are again seeing
a lot of speculation in exchange rates," he said.
Colombia's peso depreciated 2.04% in early
business hours on Thursday, to 5,051 units per dollar, compared
to Wednesday's close.
