Colombia rate rises may last longer than expected -central bank

The bank's seven-member board raised borrowing costs by 100 basis points to 11% last week, their highest level since July 2001.

Analysts in a Reuters poll prior to the latest board vote predicted policymakers will make a final 50 basis point increase to the rate in December.

The board will not make a rate decision in November.

Colombia's economy is suffering inflation stoked by high domestic consumption and global supply chain issues, as well as a peso depreciation of over 25% this year so far.

"They are risks that are materializing and mean larger inflationary pressures which require a stronger monetary policy answer than had been previously anticipated," technical team head Hernando Vargas said during a presentation on the entity's quarterly monetary policy report.

In the report, released on Monday, the team raised its 2022 inflation projection to 11.3% from a previous estimate of 9.7%, and its 2023 estimate to 7.1%, up from 5.7% previously.

Inflation will reach 3.5% in 2024, nearer the bank's long-term target of 3%, the team said.

