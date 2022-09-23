Colombia's Petro suggests increasing debt to spend $13.5 bln on land for farmers

BOGOTA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Colombia's President Gustavo
Petro on Friday proposed changing the country's medium-term
fiscal framework to take on internal debt of some 60 trillion
pesos ($13.54 billion) to buy land and sell it to farmers at
below-market prices.
Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, announced the
plan amid a spate of land invasions by indigenous people and
farmers who have misinterpreted his campaign promises regarding
agricultural reform and taken it upon themselves to occupy land.
"Three million hectares," Petro said during an interview
with local outlet Caracol television. "We'll have to buy them at
commercial prices so as to avoid fighting with the big land
owners, or they'll call it expropriation."
Latin America's fourth-largest economy has experienced a
drastic rise in debt in recent years due to the coronavirus
pandemic, leading it to lose its investment-grade rating from
risk agencies.
Colombia's current medium-term fiscal framework expects to
close this year with public debt equivalent to 56.5% of gross
domestic product (GDP) and fiscal deficit of 5.6% of GDP, before
falling to 3.6 % by 2023.
The country's Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee (CARF) this
week warned that Colombia's public finances are stretched to the
limit and urged the government reduce public spending and tackle
debt.
"Buying the land as the president is proposing will involve
a much higher indebtedness, not only than that set out in the
medium-term fiscal framework, but also than at the level markets
view Colombian public debt to be sustainable," said Sergio
Olarte, chief economist at Scotiabank for Colombia.
"It's important to both evaluate sustainability and
effectively comply with the government's plan," Olarte added.
"At the end of the day, 60 trillion pesos is about 5 percentage
points of GDP, which is quite a lot of money in four years."
($1 = 4,432.6300 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin;
Editing by Josie Kao)