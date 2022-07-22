Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:04 2022-07-22 pm EDT
305.50 PTS   -2.14%
04:24pColombia's President-elect Petro meets with Biden delegation
RE
11:01aBrazilian prosecutors charge three men for murder of British journalist
RE
07/21Atico Mining Says Copper Output from El Roble Fell in Q2, Gold Production Rises, Despite April Stoppage
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Colombia's President-elect Petro meets with Biden delegation

07/22/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Deputy National Security advisor Jonathan Finer and Colombia's President-elect Gustavo Petro in Bogota

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro on Friday met with representatives of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration in Colombia's capital Bogota, where they discussed topics including drug trafficking, the environment, and economic development.

Petro, a 62-year-old economist who will become Colombia's first leftist leader next month, has been roundly critical of the U.S.-led war on drugs and was elected on promises to tackle deep inequality and climate change and to seek peace with remaining leftist rebels.

"This is a positive meeting because it shows the interest that exists in the government of the United States in Latin America and in Colombia," Petro told journalists accompanied by U.S. principal deputy national security adviser Jon Finer.

While Colombia is a top producer of cocaine, and faces constant pressure from Washington to eradicate drug crops and tackle drug trafficking, Petro has said his priority for the relationship with the United States will be fighting climate change and that his administration will frame drug policy around the environment.

However, during the campaign, Petro also softened rhetoric around re-negotiating free trade agreements, including a 2012 deal with the United States.

The Biden administration is willing to discuss the existing U.S.-Colombia trade agreement with Petro, a senior U.S. official said ahead of the delegation's arrival in Bogota.

Petro has also raised concerns in Washington over his outreach to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is under U.S. sanctions. The two have discussed reestablishing normal relations at their countries' border.

The conversation between Petro's team and the U.S. delegation focused on a full range of topic, Finer told reporters, which included climate change, economic development and counter-narcotics, among others.

"We think it is a very promising conversation and very much look forward to working closely with the President elect and his team," Finer said.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NASDAQ COLOMBIA
04:24pColombia's President-elect Petro meets with Biden delegation
RE
11:01aBrazilian prosecutors charge three men for murder of British journalist
RE
07/21Atico Mining Says Copper Output from El Roble Fell in Q2, Gold Production Rises, Despit..
MT
07/21Colombia central bank board chief defends foreign exchange policy
RE
07/21National Bank Starts Coverage on Aris Gold, Notes Production Trajectory and Headwinds
MT
07/21GeoPark Posts Higher Q2 Oil Equivalent Production
MT
07/21U.S. open to discussing Colombia trade deal with next president -official
RE
07/21Los Cerros Unearths Gold at Quincha Project in Colombia
MT
07/21China's BYD to start selling electric vehicles in Japan next year
RE
07/20South American Mercosur bloc, Singapore conclude trade pact talks
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Colombia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish