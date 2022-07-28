Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-07-28 pm EDT
317.02 PTS   +1.75%
03:21pColombia's next finance minister says rate rises have limited impact on inflation
RE
11:46aInternational Flavors & Fragrances Invests $15.8 Million in Latin America Facilities
MT
04:12aInchcape Signs $1.6 Billion Acquisition Deal For Latin American Automotive Distributor Derco
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Colombia's next finance minister says rate rises have limited impact on inflation

07/28/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jose Antonio Ocampo, member of the board of the central bank of Colombia, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Interest rate hikes have a limited capacity to rein in accelerating inflation because supply issues are one of the key drivers of consumer price increases, Colombia's next finance minister, Jose Antonio Ocampo, said on Thursday.

The government of Colombia's next president, the leftist Gustavo Petro, who takes power on Aug. 7, will look to raise subsidies for poor people, Ocampo added.

Colombia's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by 575 basis points to 7.5% since the beginning of an upward cycle that started in September in a bid to control inflation. Cumulative 12-month price growth hit 9.67% in June, the highest level in two decades and more than triple the bank's 3% target.

The market majority expects the bank board to raise the rate by 150 basis points to 9% on Friday.

"As the problem is with supply, not demand, supply of high fuel prices, international food prices, of fertilizers, the interest rate's capacity to cut inflation is very low," Ocampo said at a conference in Bogota.

Interest rate rises merely lead to expectations of lower inflation later on, Ocampo said.

"The downside is that (lower inflation) comes from an economic slowdown," he said.

Ocampo, who as finance minister will hold one of the central bank's seven board seats and will vote on rate movements, raised his concern about further increases.

"I don't believe that we yet have a contractionary monetary policy in Colombia, although we will see tomorrow what the bank board determines for us, where I am more fearful," Ocampo said.

Ocampo said he expects additional help for poor people affected by rising prices.

"In the short term all one can do is increase subsidies for poor households ... that's one of the measures to come," he said.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NASDAQ COLOMBIA
03:21pColombia's next finance minister says rate rises have limited impact on inflation
RE
11:46aInternational Flavors & Fragrances Invests $15.8 Million in Latin America Facilities
MT
04:12aInchcape Signs $1.6 Billion Acquisition Deal For Latin American Automotive Distributor ..
MT
03:06aBanco Santander Chile Names Roman Blanco CEO
MT
02:14aAB InBev boosts profit on higher prices, Latam drinkers
RE
07/27Amazon Web Services to invest more in Chile and Latin America
RE
07/27Outcrop Silver & Gold Details Interceptions at Santa Ana Project in Colombia
MT
07/26EPL's Colombian Step-Down Arm Gets Voluntarily Liquated
MT
07/26Colombia's next government must focus on tackling criminal groups, U.N. says
RE
07/26NowVertical Up as Discloses Contract with AbbVie's Colombian Subsidiary for Data Aggreg..
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Colombia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish