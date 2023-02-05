Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:15:59 2023-02-03 pm EST
295.75 PTS   -1.45%
11:15aColombian military confirmed possible balloon flying over its airspace
RE
02/03Major central banks rekindle rate hike push after dry January
RE
02/02Colombia clinches $70 mln development funds for clean power
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Colombian military confirmed possible balloon flying over its airspace

02/05/2023 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A day before a U.S. military jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the country's Atlantic Coast on Saturday, Colombia's military confirmed a sighting of an airborne object similar to a balloon flying over its territory.

Colombia's air force issued a statement on Saturday providing limited details concerning a possible balloon its air defense system had located Friday morning.

U.S. military officials on Friday said another Chinese balloon was spotted somewhere over Latin America but did not specify its location.

According to the Colombian air force statement, an "object" was detected over its territory at an altitude of 55,000 feet that had entered the South American country's airspace to the north moving at an average speed of 25 knots, or roughly 29 miles per hour.

The statement added that the object exhibited "characteristics similar to those of a balloon," and that the air force monitored it until if left the country's airspace.

"It was determined that it did not represent a threat to national security," the statement added.

No other official confirmation of unidentified balloons flying over other Latin American countries has been issued as of Sunday.

In recent days, however, balloon sightings have been made in Venezuela and Costa Rica by multiple social media users. 

The saga of the downed Chinese spy balloon off the U.S. coast captivated public attention for days, and was widely seen as worsening U.S.-Chinese relations.

(Reporting by Diego Ore and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NASDAQ COLOMBIA
11:15aColombian military confirmed possible balloon flying over its airspace
RE
02/03Major central banks rekindle rate hike push after dry January
RE
02/02Colombia clinches $70 mln development funds for clean power
RE
02/02Colombia's mining royalties hit record $1.32 bln in 2022 -industry group
RE
02/02Libero Copper & Gold Completes Drill Acess to Mocoa Project
MT
02/02Japan utilities boost efforts to cut coal import costs, improve energy security
RE
02/01Global coffee supply nearly balanced, Brazil crop up slightly -report
RE
02/01Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
RE
02/01Afghans traverse 11 countries to reach the U.S.
RE
02/01Hundreds of Afghans risk 11-country trek to seek haven in United States
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Colombia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish