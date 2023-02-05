Colombian military spots balloon-like object in its airspace

Feb 5 (Reuters) - A day before a U.S. military jet shot
down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, Colombia's military
confirmed a sighting over its territory of an airborne object
similar to a balloon.
Colombia's air force said in a brief statement on
Saturday that a possible balloon had been detected in its air
defense system on Friday morning.
U.S. military officials on Friday said a Chinese balloon was
spotted somewhere over Latin America but did not specify its
location.
The Colombian statement did not mention China or any other
country as the balloon's origin.
According to the Colombian statement, an "object" was
detected over its territory at an altitude of 55,000 feet that
had entered the South American country's airspace to the north
moving at an average speed of 25 knots, or roughly 29 miles per
hour.
The statement added that the object exhibited
"characteristics similar to those of a balloon," and that the
air force monitored it until it left Colombian airspace.
"It was determined that it did not represent a threat to
national security," the statement added.
No other official confirmation of unidentified balloons
flying over other Latin American countries has been issued as of
Sunday.
In recent days, however, balloon sightings have been made in
Venezuela and Costa Rica by multiple social media users.
Costa Rican officials received reports of a balloon on
Thursday and planes were notified, according to the head of the
civil aviation agency.
"It was the same thing everyone else saw, a white ball,"
said Fernando Naranjo, Costa Rica's civil aviation director,
adding that no further action was taken.
The saga of the Chinese balloon, downed off of the U.S.
Atlantic coast on Saturday, captivated public attention for
days, and was widely seen as worsening U.S.-China relations.
Chinese ally Venezuela in a statement on Sunday condemned
the U.S. decision to shoot down the balloon.
