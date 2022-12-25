Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:15 2022-12-23 pm EST
288.89 PTS   +2.78%
04:36pMigrants dropped outside VP Harris's home on blustery Christmas Eve
RE
12/23Global central banks deliver historic rate hike blast in 2022
RE
12/23TRADING UPDATES: Webis wins racetrack deal; Plexus confident
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Migrants dropped outside VP Harris's home on blustery Christmas Eve

12/25/2022 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Harris attends U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit working lunch in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Busloads of migrants were dropped over Christmas weekend near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington amid freezing temperatures, having traveled from the southwest border in Texas, immigrant aid groups said on Sunday.

Approximately 110-130 of the migrants seeking asylum in the United States, many of them families with children, were placed on buses by Texas officials, said Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, a relief agency working with the city of Washington, D.C.

She said by phone that aid groups had been informed of their journey and awaited their arrival late on Saturday to hand out blankets and then transport them to a church in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Aides to Texas Governor Greg Abbott were not available to comment on whether the state coordinated their transportation.

The Republican governor, a vocal critic of the Biden administration's immigration policies, and some other Republican governors have been transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled cities in the northern United States.

Texas has bused thousands of migrants to Washington, New York City and Chicago, in what some critics have labeled a stunt amid a national debate over the high levels of immigrant arrivals along the U.S. southern border.

Laborde said that in the past week, nine busloads of migrants have been dropped off in Washington.

"Lately, what we've been seeing is an increase in people from Ecuador and Colombia," Laborde said. Previously, many Venezuelans had been arriving by bus, she added.

Many of the most recent arrivals, Laborde said, are now attempting to go to New York or New Jersey where they have relatives or other community support.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NASDAQ COLOMBIA
04:36pMigrants dropped outside VP Harris's home on blustery Christmas Eve
RE
12/23Global central banks deliver historic rate hike blast in 2022
RE
12/23TRADING UPDATES: Webis wins racetrack deal; Plexus confident
AN
12/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Friday
MT
12/23Sector Update: Energy
MT
12/23Colombia's oil theft soars, leaving trail of environmental harm
RE
12/23Ecopetrol Gets Regulatory Approval for Term Renewal of Bond Issuance Program
MT
12/23IN BRIEF: Inchcape acquisition of Derco to complete before end of year
AN
12/22Latin America's 'pink tide' may have hit its high-water mark
RE
12/21EU largely defeats Colombia's appeal over frozen fries duties
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Colombia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish