Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  03:40 2022-10-12 pm EDT
269.02 PTS   +0.29%
10:01aPharmaCielo Reports Second Shipment of Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis Extract to Customer in Uruguay; Up 5%
MT
06:05aLGBTQ beach sanctum faces demolition in New York
RE
12:38aSoftBank-backed tech unicorn Kavak expands in Middle East
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Millions of Venezuelan migrants lacking access to basic services

10/12/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Migrants rest at the Migrant Welcome Center in El Paso, Texas

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Some 4.3 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants face difficulty accessing basic services, food, and formal employment, a statement from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

Half of the refugee and migrant population across Latin America and the Caribbean cannot afford three meals a day and do not have access to decent or safe housing, according to the statement.

Many Venezuelans are forced to resort to sex, begging or indebtedness, to make ends meet, the IOM added.

The number of Venezuelans migrating irregularly has risen in 2022, representing the vast majority of foreigners crossing the treacherous Darien jungle which links Panama with Colombia.

As of October 2022, more than 7.1 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have left their home country, fleeing poverty and violence and relocating around the world.

But increased living costs, the impact of the pandemic, and rising unemployment have exacerbated migrants' vulnerability, making it difficult for many Venezuelans to integrate and rebuild in host communities, the IOM statement noted.

While host countries have made great efforts to address migrants' needs, greater international support is required, U.N. Refugee Agency Representative for Venezuelan migrants Eduardo Stein said in a conference to present the study.

"Regularization is only the first step towards integration and must be accompanied by policies that allow refugees and migrants to become self-sufficient," Stein added.

The IOM did not specify what percentage of the migrants are refugees but the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) defines refugees as people who leave their country to flee conflict and persecution, while migrants leave behind their homes to improve their lives with better work, education, family reunion or other reasons.

Meanwhile, some 10,000 migrants - mostly Venezuelans - remain trapped in a town in northwestern Colombia awaiting a boat to cross the Gulf of Uraba and enter Panama, hoping to reach the United States, local authorities said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NASDAQ COLOMBIA
10:01aPharmaCielo Reports Second Shipment of Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis Extract to Custome..
MT
06:05aLGBTQ beach sanctum faces demolition in New York
RE
12:38aSoftBank-backed tech unicorn Kavak expands in Middle East
RE
10/11Collective Mining Says Step Out Drilling "Materially" Expands Overall Dimensions of Its..
MT
10/11Venezuelan ex-general says anti-Maduro plot excuses him from drug charges
RE
10/11Max Resource Begins Drill Program at URU, CESAR Copper-Silver Project in Northeastern C..
MT
10/11Thermal coal prices retreat as winter supply fears ..
RE
10/11BYD to launch first passenger EV in India amid global push
RE
10/10Thermal coal prices retreat as winter supply fears ..
RE
10/10Colombia appeals in WTO frozen fries dispute with EU
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Colombia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish