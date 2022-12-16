TEXT-Colombian central bank statement on interest rate decision

BOGOTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 12% on Friday, as expected by analysts and in line with monetary policy authorities around the world who are trying to combat high inflation. The following is a Reuters translation of the statement accompanying the central bank's interest rate decision:

"The central bank's board of directors reached a majority decision to increase the monetary policy interest rate by 100 basis points (bp), bringing it to 12.0%.

"Four directors voted in favor of this decision. One director voted for a 125-bp increase, and another for a 25-bp increase.

"In its policy discussion, the board of directors took into account the following elements:

"In November, annual inflation maintained its upward trend, higher than expected. Total inflation stood at 12.5% and core inflation (excluding food and regulated items) reached 8.8%. Accumulated exchange rate pressures on prices and indexation to high inflation rates contributed to this result.

"Annual GDP growth in the third quarter reached 7.1% and exceeded the technical team's forecast (6.4%). Despite the fact that there has been a slowdown in economic activity in recent months, growth of 8.0% is forecast for the full year.

"Inflation expectations continue to be above the target at all horizons. In the case of the central bank's expectations survey carried out in December, total inflation would be 7.5% and inflation without food would be 7.0% at the end of 2023.

"The current account deficit as a proportion of GDP in the third quarter of 2022 reached a historically high level of 7.2%. Although international financial conditions for Colombia have recently improved, they remain tight globally, in a context in which a slowdown in the world economy is expected.

"Through the decision adopted at its meeting today, the board of directors will continue with a monetary policy adjustment process that will lead inflation to its target of 3% in the medium term, with sustainable economic growth. To this end, (the board) will adopt the decisions it deems necessary based on the new information available." (Compiled by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Paul Simao)