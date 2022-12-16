TEXT-Colombian central bank statement on interest rate decision

BOGOTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board
raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 12% on
Friday, as expected by analysts and in line with monetary policy
authorities around the world who are trying to combat high
inflation.
The following is a Reuters translation of the statement
accompanying the central bank's interest rate decision:
"The central bank's board of directors reached a majority
decision to increase the monetary policy interest rate by 100
basis points (bp), bringing it to 12.0%.
"Four directors voted in favor of this decision. One
director voted for a 125-bp increase, and another for a 25-bp
increase.
"In its policy discussion, the board of directors took into
account the following elements:
"In November, annual inflation maintained its upward trend,
higher than expected. Total inflation stood at 12.5% and core
inflation (excluding food and regulated items) reached 8.8%.
Accumulated exchange rate pressures on prices and indexation to
high inflation rates contributed to this result.
"Annual GDP growth in the third quarter reached 7.1% and
exceeded the technical team's forecast (6.4%). Despite the fact
that there has been a slowdown in economic activity in recent
months, growth of 8.0% is forecast for the full year.
"Inflation expectations continue to be above the target at
all horizons. In the case of the central bank's expectations
survey carried out in December, total inflation would be 7.5%
and inflation without food would be 7.0% at the end of 2023.
"The current account deficit as a proportion of GDP in the
third quarter of 2022 reached a historically high level of 7.2%.
Although international financial conditions for Colombia have
recently improved, they remain tight globally, in a context in
which a slowdown in the world economy is expected.
"Through the decision adopted at its meeting today, the
board of directors will continue with a monetary policy
adjustment process that will lead inflation to its target of 3%
in the medium term, with sustainable economic growth. To this
end, (the board) will adopt the decisions it deems necessary
based on the new information available."
