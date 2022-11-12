Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Colombia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

NASDAQ COLOMBIA

(NQCO)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:15 2022-11-11 pm EST
277.46 PTS   +0.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia

11/12/2022 | 08:20am EST
ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia.

"Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.

He was referring to Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, who is currently chairing the 11-member regional bloc.

The president, who is on a whirlwind trip with stops at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, ASEAN in Phnom Penh and the G20 summit in Indonesia, made a similar slip-up while speaking to reporters at the White House recently.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jiraporn Kuhakan; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
11/11In Brazil, Lula aide seeks to delay Inter-American bank leader election
RE
11/11AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Pure Gold gets court approval; Prospex falls
AN
11/10Teleperformance To Resume Trading Following Share Slump After Colombian Review
MT
11/10Teleperformance to Start $149 Million Buyback as Colombia Operations Review Sends Share..
MT
11/09Latam Airlines and pilots in Chile reach deal averting strike
RE
11/09Italian Utility Enel Mulls Sale of Some Global Assets
MT
11/08Canacol Energy Details October Gas Sales, Updates on Drilling Programs
MT
11/08ASUR's Passenger Traffic in October Climbs 30% From 2019
MT
11/07Mexico's Pemex had a plan to fix its flaring problem, but abandoned it
RE
11/06Analysis-Brazil's Lula hopes to unite rainforest nations, tap funding at COP27
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COLOMBIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish