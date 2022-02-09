Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Comp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Nasdaq - 02/09 10:52:56 am
14385.346256 PTS   +1.34%
10:34a🔴 Watch Day Trading Live - February 9, NYSE & NASDAQ Stocks
10:33aWeed firms lift TSX to near 3-month high amid global stock rally
RE
10:18aWall Street lifted by tech stocks, upbeat earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

🔴 Watch Day Trading Live - February 9, NYSE & NASDAQ Stocks

02/09/2022 | 10:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Watch the latest Day Trading Show from our Toronto-based partners TraderTV.Live. Today's program includes a summary of all markets, the biggest movers, Small Cap Recap, Sector Watch, and Forex rates.

 


© MarketScreener.com 2022
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
10:34a🔴 Watch Day Trading Live - February 9, NYSE & NASDAQ Stocks
10:33aWeed firms lift TSX to near 3-month high amid global stock rally
RE
10:18aWall Street lifted by tech stocks, upbeat earnings
RE
09:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Calm returns to Wall Street for now
09:25aWall Street Expecting Another Round of Gains on Bullish Sentiment From Earnings
MT
09:14aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
08:36aUS Futures Set for Another Round of Gains on Bullish Sentiment From Earnings
MT
07:32aTilray Brands Says Unit SweetWater Brewing Expands Distribution Across California
MT
07:27aStocks Point to Stronger Session as US Futures Rise Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Advance
MT
06:30aUS STOCKS BRIEF : Futures Pointing Higher With S&P Up 0.7% and Nasdaq Up 0.9%
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
US ECOLOGY, INC. 47.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.68.25%
CASTOR MARITIME INC. 1.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.17.23%
APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. 7.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.16.94%
NEXTPLAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.7098 End-of-day quote.13.93%
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED 44.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.57%
WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. 1.02 Delayed Quote.-18.40%
CYREN LTD. 3.28 Real-time Estimate Quote.-19.53%
AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS 20.03 Real-time Estimate Quote.-28.26%
QUINSTREET, INC. 10.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.-31.37%
ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION 0.234 Real-time Estimate Quote.-50.49%
Heatmap :