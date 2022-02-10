Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Comp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden touts plan to bring down drug prices as helping to tame inflation

02/10/2022 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden speaks about efforts to lower health care costs during visit to Germanna Community College in Culpepper, Virginia

CULPEPER, Va. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday touted his plan to bring down the cost of prescription drugs as an antidote to high inflation on a day when government data showed consumer prices posted their biggest annual gain in 40 years in January.

Speaking at an event in Virginia, Biden said that proposals in his Build Back Better legislation would help bring down prices for families. The roughly $1.7 billion bill, which includes social spending and climate change provisions, is stalled and Biden has said previously that chunks, rather than the full package, could pass.

U.S. stock indexes dropped on Thursday after hot consumer price data raised fears of a hefty interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Consumer prices in the 12 months through January rose 7.5%, the biggest jump since February 1982, according to the Labor Department.

Biden's plan, contained within the Build Back Better legislation, would give the federal government's Medicare program for seniors authorization to negotiate drug prices for the first time.

"The fact is that if we are able to do the things I'm talking about here, it'll bring down the cost for average families," Biden said.

Noting that Build Back Better had already passed the House of Representatives, Biden said, "Now we just have to get it through the United States Senate. And we're close.

"We can do even more to lower out-of-pocket prescription costs," he said. "Under my proposal, we will hold drug companies accountable for the absurd price increases."

The Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the Senate, providing little leeway given that Republicans have been opposed to allowing the government to negotiate prescription drug costs.

High inflation and fatigue over the ongoing pandemic have hurt Biden's popularity with Americans, causing concern for his fellow Democrats, who risk losing control of both houses of Congress in the November midterm elections.

Biden was joined by Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, who could face a tough re-election fight in November, and Xavier Becerra, his secretary of Health and Human Services, who has faced criticism for a low-profile role in the administration's fight against COVID-19. Biden praised Becerra for "how much he's helped us make so much progress in getting people vaccinated" and making healthcare affordable.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Virginia and Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Steve Holland


© Reuters 2022
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
02:47pWall Street falls as hot inflation turns Fed official 'dramatically' hawkish
RE
01:12pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Losing More Ground as Thursday Session Progresses
MT
12:45pEquities Fall Midday, Treasury Yields Top 2% Mark as Inflation Hits 40-Year High
MT
12:36pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Benchmarks Fall, Treasury Yields To..
MT
10:41aThe Valens Co. Soars 14% as Launches Production of Cannabis-Infused Beverages at Pommie..
MT
10:37aColliers Edges Up 1% as Posts Higher Q4 2021 Adjusted EPS, Beats Analyst Forecast
MT
10:16aHigh Tide Gains Over 5% as Completes Bud Room Acquisition
MT
09:18aThe Real Brokerage Expands US Operations With New Mexico Launch
MT
09:08aWall Street Sees Downbeat Open After Strong Rise in US Consumer Prices
MT
08:27aUS Futures in Holding Pattern Ahead of Inflation Report, Jobless Claims
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
HUDSON CAPITAL INC. 2.89 Delayed Quote.21.43%
VACCINEX, INC. 1.84 Real-time Estimate Quote.17.95%
CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 3.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.18%
INNOVIVA, INC. 18.09 Real-time Estimate Quote.14.28%
OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 28.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.47%
EMCORE CORPORATION 4.135 Real-time Estimate Quote.-29.80%
AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS 19.43 Real-time Estimate Quote.-30.41%
ASPEN GROUP, INC. 1.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.-37.75%
2U, INC. 9.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-48.00%
IMEDIA BRANDS, INC. 3.745 Real-time Estimate Quote.-49.05%
Heatmap :