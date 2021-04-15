Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/14 05:15:59 pm
13857.840311 PTS   -0.99%
03:21aCathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million Coinbase shares
RE
02:46aBattery Developer Nilar Seeks to Go Public in Sweden
MT
01:53aDollar hits four-week low as Fed's dovish message gains sway; rouble sinks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million Coinbase shares

04/15/2021 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo for Coinbase Global Inc is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million worth of Coinbase shares on the cryptocurrency exchange's Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, according to the firm's daily trade summary.

A chunky $168 million Coinbase shares were added to its flagship ARK Innovation fund, the remaining went into its next generation and fintech innovation funds.

The celebrity fund manager gained prominence last year among retail investors and managed to attract a steady pile of cash into her red-hot funds. The ARK Innovation fund saw assets under management rise from $1.86 billion at the end of 2019 to nearly $22 billion as of March.

Coinbase shares rose 52% on its debut on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Tom Arnold)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
03:21aCathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million Coinbase shares
RE
02:46aBattery Developer Nilar Seeks to Go Public in Sweden
MT
01:53aDollar hits four-week low as Fed's dovish message gains sway; rouble sinks
RE
01:29aKKR-backed AppLovin raises $2 billion in U.S. IPO at over $28 billion valuati..
RE
12:20aOcumension Therapeutics Strikes $20 Million Licensing, Investment Deal with U..
MT
12:04aGold firms as dollar stalls ahead of U.S. retail sales, jobless claims data
RE
04/14Coinbase to Begin Trading on Frankfurt Bourse After Nasdaq Debut
MT
04/14Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
RE
04/14Australia shares fall amid broad-based losses, mixed Wall St finish
RE
04/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
DISCOVERY, INC. 97.63 Delayed Quote.30.17%
CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, INC. 4.64 Delayed Quote.14.85%
REGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC. 1.36 Delayed Quote.14.29%
WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. 8.32 Delayed Quote.14.29%
THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC. 11.3909 Delayed Quote.14.25%
FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC. 4.19 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. 42.97 Delayed Quote.-15.75%
INTERNET GOLD - GOLDEN LINES LTD. 10 Delayed Quote.-16.04%
DIGINEX LIMITED 9.24 Delayed Quote.-16.61%
PINTEC TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.05 Delayed Quote.-21.05%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ