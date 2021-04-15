Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million Coinbase shares

A chunky $168 million Coinbase shares were added to its flagship ARK Innovation fund, the remaining went into its next generation and fintech innovation funds.

The celebrity fund manager gained prominence last year among retail investors and managed to attract a steady pile of cash into her red-hot funds. The ARK Innovation fund saw assets under management rise from $1.86 billion at the end of 2019 to nearly $22 billion as of March.

Coinbase shares rose 52% on its debut on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Tom Arnold)