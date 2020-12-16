Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress

12/16/2020 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve on Mayday in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Wednesday vowed to keep funneling cash into financial markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure, a promise of long-term help that fell short of hopes of an immediate move to shore up a recent pandemic-related slide.

Following a policy meeting that took stock of both the short-term risks to the economy and the new promise of a coronavirus vaccine, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the U.S. central bank's suite of tools is not well-suited to the most pressing needs faced by households and businesses today.

"The parts of the economy that are weak are the service-sector businesses that involve close contact," such as restaurants and the travel industry, Powell said in a news conference following the two-day policy meeting.

"Those are not being held back by financial conditions, but rather by the spread of the virus" that is now intensifying across the country, he said.

Unemployed households or struggling businesses are more in need of immediate cash, Powell added, something top lawmakers in Congress were working to provide in talks towards a new $900 billion pandemic relief bill.

For the Fed, the more relevant horizon is the middle of next year, when Powell said the central bank is hopeful the country may approach widespread immunity from the coronavirus, and see economic activity surge.

"The issue is the next four, five, six months," Powell told reporters. "You have to think some time in the middle of next year you will see people feeling comfortable going out engaging in a broader range of activities."

His comments seemed to diminish what some market analysts had taken as a given - that the Fed would at some point either increase the pace or type of government bonds it is buying currently at a rate of $120 billion per month.

But the rollout of a vaccine has added to hopes the economy may continue pulling steadily out of a recession that began in March and which had elicited talk of a second Great Depression.

In quarterly projections issued along with the policy statement, Fed officials boosted their outlook for the economy's performance this year and in 2021.

They now see just a 2.4% hit to GDP in 2020 - compared to projections in June of a 6.5% gash. Growth next year is projected to be 4.2% at the median, instead of the 4% projected in September. They also lowered the expected year-end unemployment rate for 2021 to 5% from 5.5%.

With interest rates anchored at zero likely for years to come, the Fed added a more explicit promise to continue the current bond-buying program until there is "substantial further progress" in restoring full employment and hitting its 2% inflation target.

Between those two props for the economy, "our current policy stance is appropriate," Powell said, while adding that the Fed would consider altering its bond purchases if economic conditions changed.

The vote on the policy statement was unanimous, and for the first time links the Fed's monthly purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds and government-backed securities to a set of economic conditions. It had previously pledged to make those purchases only "over coming months," with no firm guidance about when the recession-fighting program might stop.

"We had expected perhaps an extension of the maturities of the asset purchases. They didn't do that," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics. "But this guidance, forward guidance on QE (quantitative easing) is pretty powerful ... that gives some clarity, which is good."

U.S. stocks ended the session largely higher, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high. The Treasury yield curve steepened slightly while the dollar edged up against major trading partner currencies.

STIMULUS NEGOTIATIONS

The conclusion of the Fed's last policy meeting of 2020 capped a tumultuous year in which it slashed interest rates, ramped up bond purchases and took other extraordinary measures to stem the economic carnage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed officials, however, have urged the federal government in recent months to step in with more pandemic-related relief to bolster the economic recovery at a time when a surge in COVID-19 infections has led to more lockdowns and restrictions on businesses across the country.

U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, the Commerce Department reported on Wednesday, adding to growing signs of a slowdown in the economic recovery.

More than 304,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally.

Lawmakers in Congress on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that would include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits. Barring more aid from Washington, millions of unemployed Americans were slated to lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas.

Powell told reporters that despite some progress in the economic recovery and unemployment rate, the pace of improvement is slowing and the share of people who are either working or looking for work remains below pre-pandemic levels.

"Although there has been much progress in the labor market since the spring, we will not lose sight of the millions of Americans who remain out of work," he said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider;Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in ChicagoEditing by Paul Simao)

By Howard Schneider, Ann Saphir and Jonnelle Marte


© Reuters 2020
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
05:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Up Slightly as Investors Await Stimulus Dea..
DJ
05:02pNasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus
RE
04:55pCLOSE UPDATE : Stocks Close Mixed as Investors Monitor Progress on Stimulus Talk..
MT
04:50pSTREET COLOR : New Zealand Q3 GDP at 14.0% Quarter-on-Quarter Vs. 12.9% Expected
MT
04:47pSTREET COLOR : ISS Reportedly Recommends Against Apollo Global Management's $2.5..
MT
04:43pGlobal Stocks hit record highs on stimulus hopes
RE
04:35pStocks End Mixed as Lawmakers Near Pandemic-Relief Bill, Fed to Continue Buyi..
MT
04:23pINSTANT VIEW : FOMC - Rates unchanged, cash to keep coming
RE
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Up Slightly as Investors Await Stimulus Dea..
DJ
04:17pSTREET COLOR : US Equity, Treasury Closing Levels for Wednesday
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
NXT-ID, INC. 0.924 Delayed Quote.89.50%
BIOCARDIA, INC. 6.7 End-of-day quote.49.55%
DIGINEX LIMITED 10.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.43.44%
AETHLON MEDICAL, INC. 2.26 Delayed Quote.39.51%
MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. 2.24 Delayed Quote.26.55%
MESOBLAST LIMITED 13.57 Delayed Quote.-19.66%
BIOLINERX LTD. 2.86 Delayed Quote.-20.99%
MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP 3.28 Delayed Quote.-21.90%
VTV THERAPEUTICS INC. 2.3 Delayed Quote.-22.56%
FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.86 End-of-day quote.-61.26%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ