Financials Down After Trump Cuts Off Stimulus Talks -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell after President Trump tweeted that he was ending negotiations with Democratic leaders on the second round of coronavirus stimulus.

The warning weighed on Treasury yields as investors fled financial risk. Bank profits can be crimped by drops in Treasury yields, which are used as benchmarks for a variety of consumer loans, including mortgages.

In recent weeks, the financial sector has returned to favor with investors, according to one money manager. Returns on the technology-heavy Nasdaq had diverged from those on small-cap and other financial-heavy indexes in an unsustainable fashion in the first three quarters of the year, said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"At some point, you do get a mean reversion. Trees don't grow to the sky, investors do start to look at some these financials, industrials, materials ... I think that's been happening for the last couple of weeks."

