Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Global firms raise $546 billion in January as SPAC frenzy continues

02/03/2021 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100 dollar bank notes

(Reuters) - Companies raised $546 billion from new bond and share issues in January, as a flood of central bank money-printing and recovering stock markets brought record numbers of new listings, SPAC deals and share sales, Refinitiv data showed on Wednesday.

The numbers included $106.15 billion in initial public offerings (IPOs), SPACs and secondary offerings, with the amount of money raised by SPACs alone soaring 20 times to $24.26 billion from a year earlier, the data showed.

Companies also raised nearly $439.9 billion in corporate debt in January, a 5% fall since the same period last year, but still the second largest January in 25 years.

A SPAC, a shell company that raises money in an IPO before later merging with a privately held company to take the latter public, has become many investors structure of choice over the past year.

January's haul was already 30% of a total $79 billion raised by SPACs in the whole of 2020.

Traditional IPO volumes in the United States, however, remained higher than SPACs in January, hitting a 25-year high of $33.9 billion.

Some 47% new bond and share issues were U.S. offerings in January this year, with China second with $23.96 billion.

Nasdaq was the clear winner among exchanges, with 167 issues raising $41.12 billion, followed by the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Exchange a close third, with both raking in a little more than $18 billion respectively.

That was in stark contrast to European financial hubs London and Frankfurt, which raised $4.29 billion and $1.72 billion respectively.

Chinese online video company Kuaishou Technology is the biggest IPO globally so far this year, raising $5.42 billion in Hong Kong, followed by Polish parcel locker business InPost SA which raised $3.40 billion in Amsterdam.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

By Noor Zainab Hussain


© Reuters 2021
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
03:39pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. crude hits one-year highs after U.S. stock dra..
RE
03:26pStocks rally on strong earnings, oil gains
RE
03:24pSTREET COLOR : Kodak Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Provide Advanced Bu..
MT
03:23pWall Street rally cools after two-day climb; Alphabet jumps
RE
03:23pSTREET COLOR : Court Documents Show Suicidal Behavior in Some Men Taking Merck's..
MT
03:22pWall Street climbs as Alphabet jumps, volatility eases
RE
03:22pSTREET COLOR : EIA Energy Outlook Report Projects US Crude Output to Top 12.25 m..
MT
02:26pNASDAQ : New York Financial Groups Urge State Leaders to Oppose Stock-Transfer T..
DJ
02:13pUS ECONOMICS : Fed's Bullard Says Pandemic Still Intense, Sees `Very Strong' GDP..
MT
02:07pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Sliding in Midweek Trade
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 13.675 Real-time Estimate Quote.97.05%
TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.4711 Delayed Quote.90.72%
CLENE INC. 10.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.66.82%
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. 25.855 Delayed Quote.62.61%
SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. 7.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.57.70%
ITERIS, INC. 6.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.-14.79%
CELLECTIS S.A. 22.595 Real-time Estimate Quote.-21.79%
SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.0127 Delayed Quote.-25.29%
MOLECULIN BIOTECH 4.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.-26.68%
VAXART, INC. 9.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-58.21%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ