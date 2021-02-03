Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Graphic: Game on after GameStop - Stocks soar again despite amber warnings

02/03/2021 | 05:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the NYSE in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - When the man in the street starts dispensing stock market tips, it's time for the professionals to exit, goes the saying.

Yet the torrent of cash sloshing around world markets means any warnings arising from last week's frenzied face-off between retail traders and Wall Street hedge funds over U.S. videogame chain GameStop seem likely to go unheeded.

Most traditional market-top signals, as outlined below, are flashing amber - just as they did before the bursting of the dotcom bubble two decades ago.

What is different this time around is the sheer amount of money central banks and governments are pumping in, allied to interest rates that look firmly stapled to the floor for years to come.

With the GameStop effect seemingly already fading as stocks get back on course for new highs, below are five signals typically seen as warnings of market exuberance:

1/ THE BIG WALL STREET SHORT VS RETAIL

GameStop's double blow: retail traders first managed to force hedge funds to sell positions to cover their bearish bets, and then, with the rally fizzling out this week, retail traders coming late to the party got burnt.

2/ NOTHING CAN STOP U.S. BIG TECH

The GameStop drama has done little to no damage to technology stocks' dominance, with a concentration risk rising in markets as the sector expands to make up a fifth of all global stocks - the highest since the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s.

3/ GIVE ME MORE

Given record demand for equities, initial public offerings have done extremely well, much like the response to IPOs during the dotcom bubble, with prices hitting eye-watering valuations. Meanwhile, bonds have also drawn in a great deal of interest.

4/ BUY, BUY AND BUY

The frenzy is also visible in options markets. The CBOE put-to-call ratio is firmly sitting at levels last seen just before the dotcom bubble burst in 2000. Put options confer the right to sell at a pre-agreed price and calls allow holders to buy.

5/ TAKE THE M2, ENJOY THE BUY RIDE

Another indicator is the extent of central bank liquidity support in the system. M2, a measure of money supply that takes into account cash and deposits, jumped sharply last year spawning bubbles in many corners of the markets from bitcoin to high-flying tech stocks.

GameStop effect shakes up hedge fund performance

Concentration risk in global stock markets

Give me more https://graphics.reuters.com/ISSUANCE-ASSETS/gjnvwrdlqpw/chart.png

CBOE put-to-call ratio pinned at 20-year lows

NASDAQ and bubble https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/azgpolxdwvd/NASDAQ%20and%20bubble.JPG

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Saikat Chatterjee; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Saikat Chatterjee and Thyagaraju Adinarayan


© Reuters 2021
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
05:53aGRAPHIC : Game on after GameStop - Stocks soar again despite amber warnings
RE
05:11aStock Futures Gain on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes -- Update
DJ
04:40aStocks rise as U.S. retail trading frenzy comes under scrutiny
RE
04:36aKernel Group Prices IPO at $10 Per Unit
MT
04:34aELON MUSK : Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhous..
RE
04:30aStocks rise as U.S. retail trading frenzy comes under scrutiny
RE
04:28aBIOPHYTIS : Launches American Depositary Shares Offering on Nasdaq
MT
04:15aBIOPHYTIS : Launches IPO of Up to 1.2 Million American Depositary Shares
MT
03:58aStock Futures Gain on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
02:44aFACTBOX-THE LONG AND SHORT OF IT : GameStop and other market squeezes
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. 55.44 Delayed Quote.141.15%
OCUGEN, INC. 3.26 Delayed Quote.80.11%
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. 25.855 Delayed Quote.62.61%
VAXART, INC. 23.33 Delayed Quote.49.84%
AETERNA ZENTARIS INC. 1 Delayed Quote.42.86%
SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. 4.74 Delayed Quote.-23.42%
VERINT SYSTEMS INC. 51.99 Delayed Quote.-32.86%
NAKED BRAND GROUP LIMITED 0.9101 Delayed Quote.-35.91%
IMMUNOVANT, INC. 25.08 Delayed Quote.-42.08%
KOSS CORPORATION 20 Delayed Quote.-42.86%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ