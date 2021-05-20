Health Care Up On Biotech Rebound -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rallied as traders rotated back into high-risk areas such as biotech.

The flight from risk in recent sessions reversed itself, with the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index exchange-traded fund rising by more than 2% on the session. Biotechnology companies are probing the vast population of microbes living in the human body in search of new ways to treat and protect against Covid-19.

Purdue Pharma said a summer trial over its multibillion-dollar bankruptcy exit plan could be delayed if the OxyContin maker is unable to resolve open challenges to its proposal.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-21 1724ET