  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Comp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Health Care Up On Biotech Rebound -- Health Care Roundup

05/20/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
Health-care companies rallied as traders rotated back into high-risk areas such as biotech.

The flight from risk in recent sessions reversed itself, with the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index exchange-traded fund rising by more than 2% on the session. Biotechnology companies are probing the vast population of microbes living in the human body in search of new ways to treat and protect against Covid-19.

Purdue Pharma said a summer trial over its multibillion-dollar bankruptcy exit plan could be delayed if the OxyContin maker is unable to resolve open challenges to its proposal. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-21 1724ET

