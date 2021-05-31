Hemnet's Q1 sales rise 24% in first quarterly report after IPO

STOCKHOLM, May 31 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate web portal
Hemnet reported a 24% jump in quarterly sales in its
first earnings report after going public, as more people used
its website amid a surge in demand for houses.
Net sales rose to 142.5 million crowns ($17.15 million) from
115.3 million a year earlier.
The company's shares have nearly doubled in value since
listing on Nasdaq Stockholm last month from its offering price
of 115 crowns.
($1 = 8.3107 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Anna Ringstrom)