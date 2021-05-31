Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Comp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Hemnet's Q1 sales rise 24% in first quarterly report after IPO

05/31/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, May 31 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate web portal Hemnet reported a 24% jump in quarterly sales in its first earnings report after going public, as more people used its website amid a surge in demand for houses.

Net sales rose to 142.5 million crowns ($17.15 million) from 115.3 million a year earlier.

The company's shares have nearly doubled in value since listing on Nasdaq Stockholm last month from its offering price of 115 crowns. ($1 = 8.3107 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Anna Ringstrom)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
02:18aHemnet's Q1 sales rise 24% in first quarterly report after IPO
RE
02:07aHemnet's Q1 sales rise 24% in first quarterly report after IPO
RE
01:00aPRESS RELEASE  : ObsEva SA Announces that Shareholders Approved all Board Propos..
DJ
05/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street shakes off inflation jump
RE
05/28US Stocks End With Slim Gains as Mixed Economic Data Boost Defensive Sectors,..
MT
05/28CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End With Slim Gains as Mixed Economic Data Boost Defens..
MT
05/28PRESS RELEASE  : CureVac's First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, ..
DJ
05/28US Stocks End With Slim Gains as Mixed Economic Data Boosts Defensive Sectors..
MT
05/28Dow Jones Industrial Average : Wall Street shakes off inflation rise and clos..
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
VERTEX ENERGY, INC. 7.81 Delayed Quote.95.74%
SEMILEDS CORPORATION 13.82 Delayed Quote.44.86%
INTERNET GOLD - GOLDEN LINES LTD. 10.98 Delayed Quote.37.08%
MANNATECH, INCORPORATED 25.15 Delayed Quote.22.68%
ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC. 9.4 Delayed Quote.20.82%
CASTOR MARITIME 3.05 Delayed Quote.-14.92%
FHC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.3735 Delayed Quote.-15.11%
ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 7.06 Delayed Quote.-16.84%
PROVENTION BIO, INC. 7.61 Delayed Quote.-28.75%
SHINECO, INC. 7.94 Delayed Quote.-41.01%
Heatmap :