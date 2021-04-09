Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for IPO

April 9 (Reuters) - Honest Co, a consumer goods company
founded by actress Jessica Alba, filed for a U.S. initial public
offering on Friday following a strong year that was driven by a
pandemic-driven surge in demand for baby products, lotions and
sanitizers.
Honest, which plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under
the symbol "HNST", said its revenue jumped about 28% to $300
million for the year ended Dec. 31.
The Los Angeles-based company said https://bit.ly/3t6QCgu it
was planning to use the proceeds from the offering to fund its
marketing and direct-to-consumer advertising investments, launch
new products and buy complementary businesses.
Alba started Honest in 2011, touting its baby products as a
safer alternative to those that use synthetic chemicals, but the
company came under the scanner in 2016 following a lawsuit,
which claimed it fraudulently labeled dozens of home and
personal care products as natural, plant-based or chemical-free.
https://reut.rs/2PTJSUC
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)