NASDAQ COMP.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/23 03:26:04 pm
13493.515844 PTS   -0.29%
03:34pTech Stocks Pare Losses After Morning Swoon
DJ
03:29pNasdaq composite erases most of earlier losses, last down 0.1%
RE
03:27pS&p 500 communication services sector up 1.5%, biggest boost to s&p 500
RE
NASDAQ COMPOSITE ERASES MOST OF EARLIER LOSSES, LAST DOWN 0.1%

02/23/2021 | 03:29pm EST
NASDAQ COMPOSITE ERASES MOST OF EARLIER LOSSES, LAST DOWN 0.1%


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.32% 31631.61 Delayed Quote.2.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 13226.328785 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.32% 13493.515844 Delayed Quote.7.65%
S&P 500 0.34% 3891.18 Delayed Quote.4.01%
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
03:34pTech Stocks Pare Losses After Morning Swoon
DJ
03:29pNasdaq composite erases most of earlier losses, last down 0.1%
RE
03:27pS&p 500 communication services sector up 1.5%, biggest boost to s&p 500
RE
03:05pStocks slide on tech sell-off, bond yields steady
RE
RE
02:33pGLADSTONE INVESTMENT : Plans Public Offering of Notes Due 2026
MT
02:32pWall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
RE
RE
RE
02:24pBIG ROCK PARTNERS ACQUISITION : NeuroRx Says Trial Shows Positive Results at Day..
MT
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC. 9 Real-time Estimate Quote.31.00%
YUNHONG CTI LTD. 3.035 Real-time Estimate Quote.28.06%
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 4.435 Real-time Estimate Quote.24.58%
SAVARA INC. 2.04 Real-time Estimate Quote.17.92%
BIG ROCK PARTNERS ACQUISITION CORP. 42.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.16.86%
AIRNET TECHNOLOGY INC. 3.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.-27.85%
THE9 LIMITED 52.865 Real-time Estimate Quote.-35.19%
WORKHORSE GROUP INC. 15.295 Real-time Estimate Quote.-51.20%
PARINGA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.0412 Delayed Quote.-54.22%
INTERNET GOLD - GOLDEN LINES LTD. 12.31 End-of-day quote.-99.11%
