Homepage
Indexes
United States
Nasdaq
NASDAQ Comp.
Summary
COMP
XC0009694271
NASDAQ COMP.
(COMP)
Add to my list
Real-time Nasdaq -
01/07 04:32:19 pm
14935.901709
PTS
-0.96%
04:01p
For the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 1.87%, the dow lost 0.29%, the nasdaq shed 4.53%
RE
04:01p
Health Care Stocks Slumping Near Friday Close
MT
02:23p
Top Midday Decliners
MT
NASDAQ SUFFERS BIGGEST WEEKLY PERCENTAGE LOSS SINCE LATE FEBRUARY 2021
01/07/2022 | 04:18pm EST
NASDAQ SUFFERS BIGGEST WEEKLY PERCENTAGE LOSS SINCE LATE FEBRUARY 2021
© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.
3.365
52.26%
ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL
2.6
31.31%
MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
4.53
31.30%
CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC.
1.06
23.26%
QUOIN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR
2.07
18.97%
DRAGON VICTORY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
1.16
-15.33%
ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
1.09
-16.79%
WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC.
0.6
-20.00%
KURA SUSHI USA, INC.
55.68
-20.46%
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS
16.09
-21.44%
