    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Nasdaq - 01/07 04:32:19 pm
14935.901709 PTS   -0.96%
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 1.87%, the dow lost 0.29%, the nasdaq shed 4.53%
04:01pHealth Care Stocks Slumping Near Friday Close
02:23pTop Midday Decliners
NASDAQ SUFFERS BIGGEST WEEKLY PERCENTAGE LOSS SINCE LATE FEBRUARY 2021

01/07/2022 | 04:18pm EST
NASDAQ SUFFERS BIGGEST WEEKLY PERCENTAGE LOSS SINCE LATE FEBRUARY 2021


For the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 1.87%, the dow lost 0.29%, the nasdaq shed 4.53%
04:01pHealth Care Stocks Slumping Near Friday Close
02:23pTop Midday Decliners
01:53pHealth Care Stocks Nearing Break-Even Mark Following Afternoon Uptick
01:31pEquities Mixed Midday After Weak December Job Gains
12:43pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Mixed After Weak December Jobs Repo..
12:20pCinCor Pharma Shares Pares Gains After Opening Above IPO Price in Stock Market Debut
09:36aWall Street opens flat after soft jobs data
09:31aOdonate Therapeutics Gets Nasdaq Notice to Delist Shares
09:21aBit Brother Gets Deficiency Letter From Nasdaq
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC. 3.365 Real-time Estimate Quote.52.26%
ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL 2.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.31.31%
MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED 4.53 Delayed Quote.31.30%
CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. 1.06 Delayed Quote.23.26%
QUOIN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR 2.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.18.97%
DRAGON VICTORY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.16 Delayed Quote.-15.33%
ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. 1.09 Delayed Quote.-16.79%
WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. 0.6 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
KURA SUSHI USA, INC. 55.68 Delayed Quote.-20.46%
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS 16.09 Delayed Quote.-21.44%
Heatmap :