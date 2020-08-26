Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/26 11:20:20 am
11569.999267 PTS   +0.90%
11:19aSalesforce.com Up Nearly 26%, On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryNewsNews of the index components

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:16am EDT
SEC Gives More Investors Access to Private Equity, Hedge Funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission deemed more investors capable of "fending for themselves" in the largely unregulated world of private-equity firms, hedge funds and business startups. 

 
Fed's George Says It's Too Early to Say What the Fed's Next Move Will Be

Kansas City Fed leader Esther George said her baseline outlook is for the U.S. economy to continue to improve, but considerable uncertainty remains. 

 
Vanguard Scales Back in Asia

The indexing giant plans to close its operations in Hong Kong and Japan, as it focuses on individual investors and mainland China. 

 
Bain Capital's New Fund Terms Pass Muster in New Mexico

Bain Capital's latest flagship fund provides some fee flexibility to investors as well as recurring opportunities to claw back their capital, while lowering the threshold at which the firm can begin collecting profits. 

 
European Bond Investors Signal Rising Risk Appetite

Investors are more at ease with holding Europe's riskiest debt, as the European Central Bank's vast bond-buying program reduces the supply of safer assets, pushing buyers into other corners of the market. 

 
Visa Unveils More Powerful AI Tool That Approves or Denies Card Transactions

Visa said it has developed a more advanced artificial intelligence system that can approve or decline credit and debit transactions on behalf of banks whose own networks are down. 

 
China's STAR Board Defies Financial Gravity in a Hot Market

Shares listed on the mainland's year-old Nasdaq-style technology board are trading at huge premiums to near-identical stocks in Hong Kong. 

 
Ant Group's $200 Billion Hill Could Soon Become Mountainous

Chinese financial-technology company Ant Group may sound small, but it could ride China's technology-investment wave to grow into a market behemoth. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Senate Democrats Say Fed Should Do More on Climate Change, but See Progress

The Federal Reserve is making progress in incorporating climate change risks into its bank oversight activities, but its work is far from done, says a new report from a group of Senate Democrats.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
11:19aSalesforce.com Up Nearly 26%, On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Seeks to Extend Winning Streak
DJ
10:01aTODAY ON WALL STREET: All eyes on the Fed
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher After S&P 500's Third Strai..
DJ
09:35aNasdaq opens higher after Salesforce, HP Enterprise results
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:07aNasdaq set to open higher after Salesforce, HP Enterprise results
RE
08:55aSalesforce raises 2021 revenue forecast on remote work boost, shares jump
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
CRYOPORT, INC. 56.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.39.89%
FLUIDIGM CORPORATION 10.955 Real-time Estimate Quote.24.63%
IMMUNIC, INC. 17.785 Real-time Estimate Quote.23.34%
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. 25.31 Real-time Estimate Quote.21.68%
SITO MOBILE, LTD. 0.1325 Delayed Quote.20.45%
JASON INDUSTRIES, INC. 0.015 Delayed Quote.-25.00%
SPHERE 3D CORP 2.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.-25.74%
PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS, INC. 1.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.-26.60%
COHBAR, INC. 0.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.-31.25%
OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.826 Real-time Estimate Quote.-35.47%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group