News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC Gives More Investors Access to Private Equity, Hedge Funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission deemed more investors capable of "fending for themselves" in the largely unregulated world of private-equity firms, hedge funds and business startups.

Fed's George Says It's Too Early to Say What the Fed's Next Move Will Be

Kansas City Fed leader Esther George said her baseline outlook is for the U.S. economy to continue to improve, but considerable uncertainty remains.

Vanguard Scales Back in Asia

The indexing giant plans to close its operations in Hong Kong and Japan, as it focuses on individual investors and mainland China.

Bain Capital's New Fund Terms Pass Muster in New Mexico

Bain Capital's latest flagship fund provides some fee flexibility to investors as well as recurring opportunities to claw back their capital, while lowering the threshold at which the firm can begin collecting profits.

European Bond Investors Signal Rising Risk Appetite

Investors are more at ease with holding Europe's riskiest debt, as the European Central Bank's vast bond-buying program reduces the supply of safer assets, pushing buyers into other corners of the market.

Visa Unveils More Powerful AI Tool That Approves or Denies Card Transactions

Visa said it has developed a more advanced artificial intelligence system that can approve or decline credit and debit transactions on behalf of banks whose own networks are down.

China's STAR Board Defies Financial Gravity in a Hot Market

Shares listed on the mainland's year-old Nasdaq-style technology board are trading at huge premiums to near-identical stocks in Hong Kong.

Ant Group's $200 Billion Hill Could Soon Become Mountainous

Chinese financial-technology company Ant Group may sound small, but it could ride China's technology-investment wave to grow into a market behemoth.

Senate Democrats Say Fed Should Do More on Climate Change, but See Progress

The Federal Reserve is making progress in incorporating climate change risks into its bank oversight activities, but its work is far from done, says a new report from a group of Senate Democrats.