NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/04/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Stocks Wobble in Another Volatile Session

U.S. stocks tumbled again as investors continued to abandon the technology trade that had fueled the market's recent rebound. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost more than 1%. 

 
Unemployment Declined in August

Unemployment fell sharply in August and hiring gains moderated, as the U.S. economy continued to recover from the steep downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Container Volumes Shipped to the U.S. Surge After Pandemic Downturn

Container imports are flowing back into the U.S. after a six-month hiatus, with U.S. retailers knocked back by pandemic-driven lockdowns now stocking up before the holiday season. 

 
SoftBank's Bet on Tech Giants Fueled This Summer's Powerful Market Rally

The Japanese conglomerate led by billionaire Masayoshi Son placed billions in options bets on fast-rising tech stocks. 

 
Spanish Deal Talks Raise Prospect of European Banking Consolidation

Spanish banks Caixabank and Bankia said they are exploring a merger to create the country's largest domestic lender, raising the often-debated prospect of consolidation in Europe's banking system. 

 
Treasury Yields Climb After Jobs Data

U.S. government-bond yields rose after data showed the economy added more jobs than expected last month, driving down the unemployment rate. 

 
How Options-Market Amateurs Might Have Tripped Up Big Tech

U.S. technology giants have stumbled. In true David and Goliath fashion, it might be the work of amateur investors dabbling with derivatives. 

 
Risk Creeps Into Municipal Bond Market, Yet Prices Stay High

The pandemic is threatening the creditworthiness of many municipal securities long seen as safe investments-bonds for higher education, health care, tourism and travel. 

 
German Manufacturing Orders Lose Steam

German manufacturing orders rose 2.8% in July, advancing for the third consecutive month, but at a sharply lower pace. 

 
Coronavirus Pandemic Looms Over Labor Day Weekend

The U.S. recorded more than 36,000 new coronavirus cases, and while the most recent daily figures remain well off July's highs, they are above the daily tallies recorded in June.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANKIA, S.A. 2.42% 1.0355 End-of-day quote.-45.57%
CAIXABANK, S.A. 2.22% 1.8155 End-of-day quote.-35.11%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 28133.31 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
NASDAQ 100 -1.27% 11622.131203 Delayed Quote.42.22%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 11313.134498 Delayed Quote.27.70%
S&P 500 -0.81% 3426.96 Delayed Quote.10.84%
SOFTBANK CORP. -1.01% 1368 End-of-day quote.-6.27%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.21% 6334 End-of-day quote.33.18%
